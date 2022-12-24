World Cup final referee defiantly hits back at Argentina goal claims
World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak has sensationally responded to claims Argentina’s third goal against France should have been disallowed.
The dust had barely settled from Argentina’s penalty Shootout winning in an all-time thriller when French media claimed Lionel Messi’s extra-time goal should have been chalked off.
L’Equipe claimed ‘two emotional substitutes’ ran onto the pitch before the Argentina captain’s second goal of the game had Strike crossed the line, prompting over 200,000 French fans to sign a petition.
The petition calls for the final to be replayed due to the Polish referee’s perceived ‘mistakes’, but Marciniak has responded in an emphatic fashion.
The 41-year-old official addressed the controversy surrounding the goal that put Argentina 3-2 in front in a press conference on Friday when he defiantly hit back at the criticism.
As reported by Zach LowyMarciniak sensationally pulled out his phone with a picture which he says was at the time that Kylian Mbappe scored one of his three goals against Argentina.
‘The French didn’t mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal,’ he said.
Marciniak’s response exposed an apparent double standard in the French coverage, which by the rule of the law would have seen both goals ruled out.
Law 3, Paragraph 9 of the Laws of Football states: ‘If, after a goal is scored, the referee becomes aware before play resumes that an additional person was on the pitch at the time the goal was scored: the referee must Disallow the goal if the extra person was: a player, substitute, substituted player, sent off player or official of the team who scored the goal; play must be restarted with a direct free kick from the place where the extra person was.’
Therefore, the referee’s claims that French substitutes were on the pitch when Mbappe, suggest that one of his goals should have also been disallowed.
The France Attacker clinched his hat-trick deep into extra-time before Argentina went on to win their third World Cup via a penalty shoot-out.