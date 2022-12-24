World Cup final referee defiantly hits back at Argentina goal claims

World Cup final referee Szymon Marciniak has sensationally responded to claims Argentina’s third goal against France should have been disallowed.

The dust had barely settled from Argentina’s penalty Shootout winning in an all-time thriller when French media claimed Lionel Messi’s extra-time goal should have been chalked off.

L’Equipe claimed ‘two emotional substitutes’ ran onto the pitch before the Argentina captain’s second goal of the game had Strike crossed the line, prompting over 200,000 French fans to sign a petition.

Lionel Messi of Argentina scores the team’s third goal past Hugo Lloris of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Pic: Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The petition calls for the final to be replayed due to the Polish referee’s perceived ‘mistakes’, but Marciniak has responded in an emphatic fashion.

The 41-year-old official addressed the controversy surrounding the goal that put Argentina 3-2 in front in a press conference on Friday when he defiantly hit back at the criticism.

Some suggestion that Lionel Messi’s second goal should have been disallowed because 2 Argentina subs stepped onto the pitch to celebrate just before the ball crossed the line. To the letter of the law perhaps, but it is far too insignificant to be within the remit of the VAR. pic.twitter.com/ZyL5c2k9eJ — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) December 19, 2022

As reported by Zach LowyMarciniak sensationally pulled out his phone with a picture which he says was at the time that Kylian Mbappe scored one of his three goals against Argentina.

‘The French didn’t mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal,’ he said.

Szymon Marciniak, the referee for the World Cup Final, has responded to @lequipe‘s Criticism that Lionel Messi’s second goal shouldn’t have counted: “The French didn’t mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappé scores a goal.” pic.twitter.com/MW6y73iiLN — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 23, 2022

Marciniak’s response exposed an apparent double standard in the French coverage, which by the rule of the law would have seen both goals ruled out.

Law 3, Paragraph 9 of the Laws of Football states: ‘If, after a goal is scored, the referee becomes aware before play resumes that an additional person was on the pitch at the time the goal was scored: the referee must Disallow the goal if the extra person was: a player, substitute, substituted player, sent off player or official of the team who scored the goal; play must be restarted with a direct free kick from the place where the extra person was.’

World Cup Final referee Szymon Marciniak during match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Pic: Goran Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Therefore, the referee’s claims that French substitutes were on the pitch when Mbappe, suggest that one of his goals should have also been disallowed.

The France Attacker clinched his hat-trick deep into extra-time before Argentina went on to win their third World Cup via a penalty shoot-out.