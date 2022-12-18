World Cup final predictions: Will Argentina or France be crowned champions?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will come to an end on Sunday, when France and Argentina play in a final that’s expected to be one for the ages (9 am ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

In anticipation of the match, we asked FOX Sports soccer analysts Sacha Kljestan, Laken Litman and Martin Rogers to predict what they think might happen. Here’s what they had to say:

1. Did your pick to win the tournament make the final? If not, who was it?

I pray: Well, I picked Brazil. I thought they were the strongest team coming in, but they blew their chance against Croatia.

Litman: Yes! I feel very smart for picking Argentina to win it all. And I am Hopeful I will feel even smarter after they win and Lionel Messi gets his World Cup trophy.

Rogers: Not even close. I picked Spain.

2. Who do you think is going to win between Argentina and France and why?

I pray: I have France winning 3-2 in a highly entertaining and competitive game.

Litman: Argentina — I’m a sucker for fairytales. Although they don’t often pan out the way I want them to, I feel like Messi and Argentina are destined to win.

Rogers: Argentina. Don’t expect to see Messi walking his way through this one — he’ll be a handful. Also, a big part of why France beat them in 2018 was the job N’Golo Kante did on handling Messi. He’s not here this time.

3. Outside of Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who are you most excited to watch in the final and why?

I pray: Antoine Griezmann. He’s been the unsung Hero for France this time around. Last World Cup he scored goals, this time he’s doing everything else. Defending and playmaking. He’s been amazing.

Litman: Julián Álvarez for Argentina. I have been so impressed by him this whole tournament and love how Messi appears to have taken him under his wing. The superstar has been unselfish when he sees Álvarez has the better chance and gives it to him for an assist.

Rogers: Griezmann and Alvarez. At different stages of their career, but both brilliant to watch.

4. Would a World Cup title solidify Lionel Messi’s status as the GOAT? Why or why not?

I pray: Well, he’s already the GOAT and doesn’t need this World Cup title to certify that. Although if he did win it, it would be undisputed.

Litman: Yes. It’s the one major thing that’s eluded him his entire career. This is for immortality!

Rogers: Not solidify it, but certainly put him firmly in the conversation with Pelé and Diego Maradona, while lifting him clear of Ronaldo as the best of this generation.

5. If the tournament ended today, who would your pick for the Golden Ball be and why?

I pray: Right now Messi is the Golden Ball winner, but Mbappé is right there. Whoever has a better final should win the Trophy as best player of the tournament.

Litman: Mess. He’s been the X-factor ever since Argentina’s Shocking loss to Saudi Arabia and has willed his team to the final.

Rogers: Slight edge to Mbappé over Messi, but it’s close.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé’s BEST Moments Watch the best moments of Lionel Messi and Kylain Mbappé as Argentina and France prepare to face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports: