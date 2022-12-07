“World Cup Event This Saturday To Benefit Free-To-Play Youth Soccer Club + Non-Profit”

From the Open Goal Project:

“Join us at the Josephine Butler Parks Center for a Celebration of soccer and community! We will be showing both World Cup quarterfinal games, first at 10 am and then at 2 pm Doors will open at 9 am, and will remain open until the conclusion of the second quaterfinal game, around 4 pm We are encouraging people to buy tickets ahead of time for planning purposes. Tickets will be available for Walkup purchase the day of the event but will increase in price to $50.

In addition to food and one drink ticket being included for adult guests, this event will be family friendly, and all children under the age of 18 are free. We will be hosting activities for kids on the first floor of the venue as well as across the street at Malcolm X Park, including soccer-focused arts and crafts and games.

Guests are welcome to come for any part of the day, or stay for the duration of the event and watch both games.

Funds raised from the event will all go towards supporting the Open Goal Project and our 100% free-to-play club teams, DCFC.

ABOUT OPEN GOAL PROJECT

Since 2015, Open Goal Project has provided Equitable access to student Athletes from marginalized communities in the DC area in the form of completely free to play high-level soccer opportunities.”