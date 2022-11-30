World Cup draws soccer fans into local eateries – Chico Enterprise-Record

CHICO — As the tail end of the Iran versus United States World Cup game began Tuesday, fans at Bella’s Sports Pub on Main Street in downtown Chico were glued to the screen.

Chico’s Bruce Jenkins is Mostly a big National Basketball Association and National Football League fan, but also enjoys watching the World Cup.

“I don’t watch soccer year round, because you have to get up early to catch the games,” Jenkins said. “But I like watching the World Cup. It’s the only game other than the Olympics where you get to watch international games.”

Jenkins played college basketball in Iowa and also played professional basketball in France for five years.

“I’m a sports nut and love Steph Curry,” they said.

Rick Nylund was visiting Chico from Pleasant Hill to bring his daughter back from Thanksgiving. He loves visiting Chico and had some lunch while watching the game.

“It’s a big game and very historical,” Nylund said. “The United States lost to Iran in the 1990s. There is a lot of political tension. The US is playing very well.”

Nylund said the World Cup starts with 32 teams and he is happy the United States is going to the knockout round.

Jeremy Gordon is a bartender at Bella’s. They hung out watching the game with his dogs. Since he works at Bella’s he gets to watch a lot of games. He said he has learned to love hockey.

“I’m a big soccer fan,” Gordon said. “This is one of the biggest sports events in the world. I just want to see a great game being played.”

Gordon was happy with the outcome of the game. He has worked at Bella’s for a year and a half.

“The USA is doing a great job,” they said. “There was a penalty at the end.”

The United States won the game 1-0.