World Cup Daily: France’s super-sub, Morocco’s amazing almost-goal, and more

France will play Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday (10 am ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) after beating Morocco 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday. France is the first Defending Champion to make the World Cup final since Brazil in 1998. The last to repeat was in 1962.

Morocco’s tournament isn’t over, though, as it will have the chance to play for third-place Croatia on Saturday (10 am ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here’s everything that happened at the World Cup on Wednesday.

France 2, Morocco 0

Morocco had plenty of chances to equalize before France went up 2-0 in the 79th minute — at Moments it even looked like it was capable of taking the lead — but for the first time since the knockout stage started, it didn’t take advantage of its opportunities in front of goal. A Moroccan team that had been so efficient couldn’t score even with 13 shots on goal. For context, he had 15 total shots in his previous two games.

That being said, France did its part. It was the favorite going into the match, and it showed exactly why; the Talent on its roster is world-class, and that’s what you need to win at this stage of the tournament. Argentina will have its work cut out for it on Sunday.

France vs. Morocco Highlights

SAVE OF THE DAY

Did Hugo Lloris rob the world of what would have been the goal of the tournament? Yes, but he was just doing his job. They also got a little help from the post. Lloris ended the match with two saves, which brought his tournament total up to.

Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq’s bicycle kick ALMOST goes in but France’s Hugo Lloris denies it

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Kylian Mbappé didn’t pull ahead in the Golden Boot race on Wednesday, however, he set up France’s second goal so perfectly that he should have been credited with it. Before Randal Kolo Muani tapped the ball in for his first international goal, Mbappé dribbled across the box and through Morocco’s defense. Walid Regragui’s side defended well, but there’s only so much you can do when Mbappé has the ball in the box.

France’s Randal Kolo Muani scores goal vs. Morocco in 79′ Watch France’s Randal Kolo Muani scoring a goal against Morocco in the 79′ in the 2022 Men’s FIFA World Cup.

GOAL OF THE DAY

To some, Theo Hernandez’s goal might have looked like a tap-in, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. To avoid the risk of shooting the ball over the crossbar, Hernandez extended his leg and hit the ball towards the ground and past the keeper. That level of thought and coordination was the difference for France on Wednesday.

France’s Theo Hernandez scores goal vs. Morocco in 5′

A MUST-SEE MOMENT

Walid Regragui sold a dream to Morocco’s supporters, and he came close to making it come true. That might make Morocco’s elimination all the more painful, but Regragui is still a Hero in his home country and always will be because of the dream-like run Morocco went on.

Kylian Mbappé and France celebrate after advancing to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

