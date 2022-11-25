World Cup 2022: which Leagues have the most goal scorers in Qatar?

We’ve completed the first round of group games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and now look forward to more entertainment as the pressure mounts on players to perform. And that applies most to the men responsible for beating those huge goalkeepers standing in their way.

The stand-out team performances from potential tournament winners have come from the likes of Spain (7-0 over Costa Rica), France (4-1 over Switzerland), and Brazil (2-0 over Ghana), while England’s 6-2 Iran bashing can’t be ignored. Incredible underdogs victories have been witnessed too, with the most impressive that of Saudi Arabia and Japan (both winning 2-1 against Argentina and Germany respectively.

Premier League has provided most goals in Qatar after group round 1?

OK, so Leagues don’t actually score the goals but we were interested to check out where the players doing the net bulging are normally plying their professional trade. As you can see below, it’s the English Premier League Powerhouse leading the way (for the purposes of this we continue to class Cristiano Ronaldo as part of that), with the four other big European Leagues following behind.

It is, though, nice to see some of the smaller international Leagues making their mark, and Wales’ Gareth Bale has the MLS represented, after slotting home his penalty against, ironically, the USA.

Who are the 2022 World Cup top scorers?

A balanced team is always what a manager strives to have across the competition but, as we all know, it’s usually the Strikers who get most of the attention, and are often crucial to their side’s success. And even if their team doesn’t go on to lift the famous Trophy in Qatar, the individual Golden Boot award can still be theirs.

It’s clearly still early, but here’s how the top scorer chart looks after the first round of group games, with six players, across six nations, having notched a brace in their opening fixture. You’ll likely be aware that a number of other players have scored a single goal that are not shown on this list.