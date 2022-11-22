World Cup 2022: USMNT: Tim Weah gets praise from Pele for goal against Wales

The goal with which the USMNT tied Wales 1-1 in its World Cup opener not only helped give the US a point to start the tournament, but also caught the eye of one of soccer’s Greatest legends: Pele.

After the match ended, Weah posted his goal on his Instagram account, with the message, “Mixed emotions,” he wrote in the caption. “This was for the US, this was for Liberia, this was for Jamaica, this was for my family!” he added.

He was congratulated by his teammates and the King

Several of Weah’s teammates and former USA Internationals congratulated him, including Antonee Robinson and DeAndre Yedlin, as well as former Strikers Jozy Altidore and Eddie Johnson. Even his Lille teammate Rafael Leao mentioned him, as did Juventus striker Moise Kean.

But there was one response that stood out among all those that came to the 22-year-old: Pele. “Congratulations. That was a beautiful goal,” Pele wrote. “Keep dreaming, Dreams come true.”

They immediately replied to the legendary player

“Thank you Papa Pel”, Weah wrote. “It is a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspirational message from the King himself. Thank you for all you have done for the world and for us young blacks. Big Hugs.”

In fact, the the last player to score against Wales in a World Cup was Pele in the 1958 World Cup Quarter-Finals. Since then, Wales had not been present in a world championship.

The next match of the USMNT will be on Friday, November 25against a strong England team, which took over the Iranian team 6-2.