World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer Odds: Darwin Nunez and Harry Kane take early Golden Boot lead

The 2022 World Cup is only a few days away and sports bettors are beginning to place their wagers on who will take home the prestigious honor of winning the Golden Boot. There are plenty of goal-scoring machines making their way over to Qatar for the event, but which player is most likely to win the prize?

According to betting data, 15.46% of wagers have been placed on Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez to score the most goals during the 2022 World Cup. The Liverpool frontman has nine goals in 18 games for the Premier League outfit this season and he’ll want to have a similar output for his country.

Just behind him with 13.4% of bets coming is Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, who has also had a solid start to the season, crashing in 13 goals in 22 games already. He’s just behind Erling Haaland in the Premier League Top Goal scorer rankings and if he can bring his goal-scoring capabilities to the World Cup 2022, England will have a huge shot at finally bringing the Trophy home.

However, Nunez and Kane aren’t the only deadly goal-scorers heading to the World Cup 2022. There are plenty of other players who can put the ball into the back of the net and bets are coming in for them too.

Here is our breakdown of the potential World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers.

LOOKING FOR TTHE BEST SPORTSBOOK PROMOTIONS AVAILABLE FOR YOU IN YOUR STATE? SIMPLY CLICK HERE!

World Cup 2022 Start Time, Where To Watch, and Odds

When: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Sunday, November 20, 2022 Time: 11:00 am EST/ 8:00 am PST

11:00 am EST/ 8:00 am PST Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Where To Watch: Fox Sports

Click here to find out the latest odds for all upcoming World Cup 2022 games

World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer odds

We’ve taken the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to show you who they believe is the favorite to win the Golden Boot during the 2022 World Cup.

Player Nation Odds Harry Kane England +750 Kylian Mbappe France +850 Karim Benzema France +1400 Neymar Brazil +1400 Lionel Messi Argentina +1400

Win $125 when you bet on ANY World Cup 2022 game, thanks to the FanDuel promo code

Want to earn a Massive return when you place a wager on ANY World Cup 2022 matchup? Claim the latest Fanduel promo code and you can win $125 in free bets when you place a $5 Moneyline wager on ANY game.

It gets even better as the FanDuel promo code guarantees that you’ll take home at least $125, regardless of the outcome of the game. Follow our instructions below and you’ll lock in your 25-1 World Cup odds booster with minutes.

Step one: CLICK HERE or claim the offer widget below.

Step two: Create your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Step three: Place a $5 wager on ANY World Cup Moneyline.

Step four: Win $125 guaranteed, thanks to the FanDuel promo code.

World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer odds: Darwin Nunez

Even though FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t Backing Darwin Nunez to have an impressive tournament, sports bettors certainly are, as the Uruguay frontman has received a HUGE 15.46% of bets as we get close to the tournament kicking off.

Nunez has been in Spectacular form so far this season for Liverpool, banging in a goal every other game for his club side in the Premier League. He hasn’t been as prolific for his country, but there’s a chance that he could announce himself on the world stage with a solid showing during the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer odds: Harry Kane

As one of the most consistent and dangerous Strikers to ever play in the Premier League, there’s very little wonder that so many sports bettors are placing their wagers on Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup 2022.

Kane’s goals have helped Tottenham stay close to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race and have helped his team progress in the Champions League. He’s been equally as dangerous for England but hasn’t really set the world alight during a major tournament.

13.4% of bets that have come in for World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer believe that Kane will get the award this year and, if he does, it’ll be another Fantastic Solo award to add to his Trophy cabinet.

World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer odds: Lautaro Martinez

When it comes to the Argentina national team, all eyes are on Lionel Messi to help them be successful during this tournament. However, as important as he is to their success, he can’t do it alone, which is why the performances of Lautaro Martinez are so key.

The Inter Milan striker has received 11.34% of bets and for good reason, as he’s been an Offensive Menace in Serie A this season scoring seven goals and making four assists. If he can link up with Messi – who has 10 assists for Paris Saint Germain – then he could be a surprise contender for the Golden Boot.

World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer Odds: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano’s Ronaldo situation with his club team might be in shambles, but he’s still a Legend for the Portuguese national side. The 37-year-old has scored an incredible 117 goals in 191 appearances since making his debut in 2003.

This is likely to be his final World Cup appearance and he’ll be dying to have a great tournament. Bettors seem to be banking on this, which is why he’s received 7.22% of the bets to win the World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer award.

World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer Odds: Kylian Mbappe

Last, but not least, French striker Kylian Mbappe has received 6.19% of bets to win the Golden Boot in the 2022 World Cup.

Although his time at PSG has had its fair share of controversy, it certainly hasn’t had an impact on his performances on the pitch as he’s scored 19 goals in 20 games so far this season for the Ligue 1 leaders.

He’s got a whole host of quality creative players back him up in the France national team, so unless he has an uncharacteristically bad tournament, expect him to be among the leading scorers during World Cup 2022.