World Cup 2022: Messi Breaks 56-Year Record After Goal vs France

Lionel Messi has broken a 56-year-old World Cup record following his Strike against France in the final in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been in sensational form at the ongoing 2022 World Cup, with his contribution helping Argentina reach the final.

And the 35-year-old continued with his terrific run on Sunday, December 18, as he opened the scoring for his side against France in the first half.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Messi stepped up to beat Hugo Lloris from the penalty spot to hand his side a deserved lead in the 23rd minute.

Messi breaks the World Cup record

The goal was enough to earn Messi a place in history books, with ESPN reporting that the Argentine is now the first player to make 20 goal contributions at the World Cup since 1966.

According to the outlet, the seven-time Ballon d’Or Winner has effectively passed Germany Legend Klose, Ronaldo and Gerd Muller for 20 total goal contributions at the tournament.

Messi opened his goal account in Qatar against Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the group stages before helping Argentina dump out Australia in the round of 16.

