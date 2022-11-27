World Cup 2022 live updates: VAR wipes Morocco goal off
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Sunday, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, where Belgium is battling Morocco in a crucial Group F Tilt live on FS1.
Earlier, Japan was stunned by Costa Rica, 1-0, shaking up Group E.
Here are the top plays.
Belgium vs. Morocco
Setting the stage
Belgium is aiming to mark its 50th World Cup game with a second win in Qatar after defeating Canada on Wednesday, 1-0, in its opening game of the tournament.
On the other side, Morocco is fighting for its first win of the World Cup after a scoreless draw with Croatia earlier this week.
5′ – Belgium getting chances early
Michy Batshuay provided some pressure early on for Belgium, getting a solid look in front of the net but was stopped.
23′ – Thibaut Courtois says Sike
Youssef En-Nesyri came crashing in on the net, but the Belgian goalkeeper kept the Moroccan away with a nice move himself.
