World Cup 2022 live updates: VAR wipes Morocco goal off

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Sunday, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar, where Belgium is battling Morocco in a crucial Group F Tilt live on FS1.

Earlier, Japan was stunned by Costa Rica, 1-0, shaking up Group E.

Belgium vs. Morocco

Belgium is aiming to mark its 50th World Cup game with a second win in Qatar after defeating Canada on Wednesday, 1-0, in its opening game of the tournament.

On the other side, Morocco is fighting for its first win of the World Cup after a scoreless draw with Croatia earlier this week.

5′ – Belgium getting chances early

Michy Batshuay provided some pressure early on for Belgium, getting a solid look in front of the net but was stopped.

23′ – Thibaut Courtois says Sike

Youssef En-Nesyri came crashing in on the net, but the Belgian goalkeeper kept the Moroccan away with a nice move himself.

