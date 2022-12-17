World Cup 2022: Jaap Stam Breaks Down Lionel Messi’s Goal Against Croatia

Argentina was far too strong for Croatia in the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Albiceleste ran out comfortable 3-0 Victors over their Eastern European opponents on Tuesday

Jaap Stam, the legendary former Netherlands defender, expertly broke down the events leading up to the first goal of the match

Argentina booked their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after swatting aside Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday.

The South Americans were comfortable winners on the night, Barely getting out of third gear as their usually stubborn Eastern European opponents were uncharacteristically uninspired on the night.

Dutch Legend Jaap Stam broke down the events leading to Lionel Messi opening the score. Image source: @SSFootball.

Former Netherlands, Manchester United and AC Milan defender Jaap Stam, who is in South Africa as a guest pundit on SuperSport, expertly broke down the events that led to the opening goal of the night. This came from the penalty spot via Lionel Messi.

He started by saying:

“You get that ball as you are walking up. [Everybody] is shouting before they go silent because the fans are also quite nervous about what’s gonna happen. On your way up from the halfway line to the penalty spot you’re like, ‘I’ve got that ball and thinking, okay, in training sessions I always hit it hard. Should I do it now? Probably the goalkeeper knows it as well how we take these penalties.”

