World Cup 2022: How to bet on soccer

In America, football is king. College football and the NFL are the two most popular and heavily bet sports by far, generating the largest amount of betting interest and handling. But this isn’t the case outside of the United States. On a global scale, the most popular and heavily bet sport is futbol, ​​or as we like to call it, soccer. In America, we just have one soccer league, the MLS, while Europe has dozens of leagues, headlined by the Premier League.

However, every four years Americans become soccer fans thanks to the World Cup. It is a nationally televised global phenomenon and sports-loving Americans want to get in on the fun. There’s also an element of patriotism at play as fans like to don the red, white and blue and root for Team USA, even though they may not be able to name a single player.

With sports betting now legal in more than 30 US states, many bettors will look to bet on the 2022 World Cup for the first time, which will be held in Qatar. With this mind, here is a quick crash course on how to bet on soccer.

3-Way Moneyline

For most US sports, we only get two options on the moneyline. You can either pick Team A or Team B to win the game. However, soccer affords a third option. In addition to Team A and Team B, you will also see an option for “draw.” This means you are betting on both teams to be tied at the end of regulation time. Keep in mind that this is only for the end of regulation time or “regular” time, which is the first 90 minutes. It does not include winning in overtime or a shootout.

Here’s an example of what the 3-way Moneyline would look like:

Denmark -240

Tunisia +650

Draw +340

Goal Line

Bettors can also bet on the spread, which is called the goal line. A common spread is -0.5. This means the favorite would have to avoid a draw and win by one goal or more. Bigger favorites can see spreads of -1.5 or even -2.5, at adjusted prices.

Totals

Bettors can also bet on the total, which is popularly referred to as the over/under. This is the total combined amount of goals that both teams will score. A common total is 2.5. This means you could bet on whether the teams will combine to score 3 or more (the over) or 2 or less (the under).

Live Betting

Live betting, also known as in-game wagering, is a relatively new betting style in America. It has come about in recent years and gained widespread popularity due to its convenience. Live betting means you can bet on the game at any point during the contest based on the adjusted live line, which is constantly changing based on the score and time of the game. Live betting can be a profitable soccer strategy, especially if you are watching the game and getting a feel for the flow and style.

Futures

Aside from betting on individual World Cup games, you can also bet futures. This means betting on the outcome of an event that will be played in the future. For example, you can bet on a specific team to advance out of their group stage, reach the quarterfinals, semifinals, Finals or win the World Cup.

Here are the top odds to win the 2022 World Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Brazil +400

Argentina +500

France +700

England, Spain +850

Germany 10-1

Netherlands 12-1

Portugal 14-1

Belgium 16-1

Team USA is 130-1. Do you believe in miracles?