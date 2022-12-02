World Cup 2022: Germany cries out against Japan’s goal, comparing it to Hurst’s in 1966

Germany‘s elimination from the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup was not only brought on by the 2014 World Champions being beaten.

In Germany, media outlets, namely Bild, analyzed the standout incident in Japan‘s 2-1 win over Spainin which Kaoru Mitoma just about kept the ball in play by a millimeter. They compared it to Geoff Hurst‘s goal that clinched the 1966 World Cup, which England won at Wembley against Germany.

“The goal was checked for three minutes because the ball could have gone out wide. On television, it looks like it went completely out. It is possible that it went a few millimeters wide, but the goal counted just like England‘s goal at Wembley in the 1966 final. Then, the German national team lost by a goal that is one of the biggest scandals in soccer history. It should never have counted on the scoreboard! Like Japan‘s goal against Spain,” wrote Bild.

“I will die with the certainty that the ball didn’t go in”

In the 101st minute of the 1966 final, Hurst shot past goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski. The ball hit the crossbar and then the line. Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst gave a corner at first, but then a goal after consulting with the linesman Tofiq Bahramovwho confirmed the goal for an English win.

“I will die with the certainty that the ball didn’t go in,” said the German goalkeeper.

Fifty-six years later, some Ghosts of Wembley were revived in Germany… and in England they celebrate.

“The ball stays in and Germany crash out”, was the front page headline of The Times with the image of Mitoma‘s cross.

Frank Lampard‘s goal that didn’t make it onto the scoreboard in the round of 16 in 2010 is still fresh in the memory there.