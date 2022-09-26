World-class tango Dancers and Musicians come to Kirkland Fine Arts Center in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. — Decatur Tribune

Special performance by Tango Del Cielo showcases dance and music from the Latin diaspora.

Kirkland Fine Arts Center celebrates Hispanic American Heritage Month with the award-winning show, Tango Del Cielo, on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm. Based in San Francisco, Tango Del Cielo is a unique Theatrical performance that features a Fusion of Latin Styles including Tango, Flamenco, Spanish Classical and Latin Jazz. The performance includes live musicians and dancers, as well as film, art, lighting and effects in Homage to the silent film era.

Anna Maria Mendieta, the founder, artistic director and harpist of Tango Del Cielo, has toured the world and performed for Pope Benedict XVI, President Clinton, President Gorbachev and the King & Queen of Spain. Tango Del Cielo not only showcases Latin music and dance but is an Homage to Mendieta’s own heritage; she is the great-niece of Nita Naldi, the 1920s movie star of the silent screen and frequent costar with Rudolph Valentino.

The day of the concert, the performers of Tango Del Cielo will offer two masterclasses to the Millikin student body and public. At 11 am on October 15, a special tango masterclass will be held on stage at Kirkland Fine Arts Center for all who can join, with a masterclass in guitar, violin, cello, bass or percussion to follow (depending on interest). Both classes will be offered free of charge.

Internationally and domestically, Tango Del Cielo has already won several awards, including the LIT International Talent Award for Best Show. It was also the featured show at the 2019 World Tango Festival in Victoria, Canada. The tie-in album of the same name includes Argentine Tango and Spanish Flamenco arranged for harp and orchestra, and it debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover Chart. Multi Grammy Award Winner & Oscar nominee Jorge Calandrelli, and multi-Grammy-award Winner Pablo Ziegler, as well as several other illustrious musicians and producers worked on its creation.

Support for Kirkland Fine Arts Center has been provided by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. To buy tickets and for a full schedule of events, please visit kirklandfinearts.com .

About Kirkland Fine Arts Center

Kirkland Fine Arts Center is located on the Millikin University campus in Decatur, Illinois. Since its grand opening in 1970, Kirkland Fine Arts Center has played an integral part in continuing the arts in Decatur and central Illinois. The center is home to a 1,903-seat Auditorium and houses several music and choral facilities, lecture halls, art galleries and other multipurpose rooms. Kirkland Fine Arts Center has brought in many nationally acclaimed musical tours including Rent, 42nd Street, Grease, Godspell, Side by Side, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats and many others. World-renowned entertainers such as Trace Adkins, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, Little Richard, Vicki Lawrence and others have also performed at the center. Visit kirklandfinearts.com to learn more.

About the Tango Del Cielo

With standing ovations Nationwide and beyond, Tango Del Cielo, a unique Theatrical music and dance program, features a Fusion of Latin Styles including Tango, Flamenco, Spanish Classical, and Latin Jazz. Performances feature award winning musicians and world champion dancers. The concerts pay homage to the era of silent film and are especially captivating, incorporating multi-media use of film art, staging, lighting and effects. Concerts can be formatted as a concerto element with orchestras or as its own self-contained concert show. The Tango Del Cielo show was the Featured show at the 2019 World Tango Festival in Victoria, Canada. Outreach and engaging virtual concerts are available. The programs are full of surprises and appropriate for audiences of all ages! Visit tangodelcielo.com to learn more.

