‘World class’ star Arsenal wanted to sign scores stunning goal for Mourinho

Paulo Dybala is finding the magic at his feet once again, after the Arsenal summer transfer target scored a stunning long-range effort for Roma in Serie A on Monday night.

Jose Mourinho’s side moved within a point of current leaders Napoli when Dybala, and ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, combined once again to produce the goods for their team during their 2-1 win at Empoli.

It all started with Dybala Proving why Mourinho brought him to Rome because when a clearance from inside the box Landed at the player’s feet on the edge of the box, he took a brilliant first touch, before rocketing the ball into the top corner, as posted by BT Sport.

Despite never being an out-and-out striker, Dybala’s goalscoring record is pretty phenomenal, as well as his intelligence to play in various roles across the front three.

That’s probably why Mikel Arteta was keen to bring the ‘world-class’ 28-year-old to Arsenal during the 2022 summer transfer window, but instead, Roma won the race for his free transfer after his deal at Juventus expired.

From his opening six Serie A games, he has three goals and two assists to his name, including his lovely floated cross which was headed home by Tammy Abraham during yesterday’s win.

DYBALA WOULD HAVE BEEN PERFECT FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal had a pretty productive and strong summer transfer window, which also saw the technical duo, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko arriving from Champions Manchester City.

That proved the pull the Gunners had behind-the-scenes, but it wasn’t enough to lure a player of Dybala’s ilk to Premier League shores.

The Argentina international would have been perfect for Arteta and a player that probably would have lifted this current Arsenal side more than Jesus is currently doing.

But instead, he will be aiming to achieve the Unthinkable under Mourinho and that’s win the Serie A title because it’s going to be some battle in Italy for the main crown this season.

