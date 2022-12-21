World-Class Golf Facility Coming To Allen

With 240 locations worldwide, Golftec is a world leader in golf lessons and club fittings. It’s Dec. 14, Golftec announced plans to expand, creating a new world-class facility in Allen, Texas.

Golftec plans to construct a 2,743-square-foot instruction and club fitting facility. The facility will feature a number of indoor bays, powered by TECSWING, and launch Monitors from Foresight Sports.

Each bay is also equipped with OptiMotion, a motion-tracking innovation that measures golf swings.

OptiMotion is powered by custom-built, high-speed, HD cameras that measure a player’s golf swing in 3D. It leverages a proprietary artificial intelligence model to collect more than 4,000 data points in every swing.

The facility will also boast an indoor putting green that is enhanced by TECPUTT, a motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and the path direction of putting strokes.

Along with the practice facilities, Golftec will also offer club fittings, which combine a player’s swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal equipment.

According to Golftec, nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2021 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

The center will be led by manager and director of instruction Doug Smith. Smith has been an active PGA member for several years and has worked with Golftec since 2013.

With more than 20,000 golf lessons under his belt, Smith will guide a team of experienced instructors who have graduated from Golftec University.

The university is a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of Mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and Golftec’s proprietary technology used in all training centers.

The new facility will be located at 977 TX-121, Suite 140 in Allen. It will be open seven days a week with varying business hours starting daily at 8 a.m. For additional information, click here.

In case you missed it, here’s Local Profile’s review of The Clubs at Watters Creek.