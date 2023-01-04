‘World-class’ 59-goal striker now ‘feasible option’ at Old Trafford

Manchester United target Marcus Thuram is one of a few feasible striker options for Erik ten Hag right now, transfer Insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star is thought to be one forward the Red Devils are considering signing, although Jones says Newcastle United’s interest is much stronger at present.

Man United transfer news – Marcus Thuram

According to the Daily MailUnited are keeping tabs on Thuram as they look to bring in a new striker.

Ten Hag has confirmed on more than one occasion that the Manchester club are in the market for a forward following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure towards the end of last year.

“With many games coming up, I think there is a need [for a striker],” the Dutchman recently told the Daily Mail and other outlets.

“You need one who can have an impact, otherwise you are just burning money.”

What has Dean Jones said about Marcus Thuram and Man United?

Jones thinks Thuram is definitely one of the more attainable options out there for United.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: “From United’s point of view, he’s one feasible option currently out there. At the moment, the other option he would have in England is Newcastle, and they do seem more keen on this than Man United.”

Should Man United sign Marcus Thuram this month?

If Ten Hag Desperately wants to bring in a new forward, then yes. In terms of No.9s who are potentially available, Thuram is probably one of the best.

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, is a France international and has been pretty efficient in front of goal this season.

As per Transfermarkt, Thuram has scored 10 times in 15 Bundesliga appearances. In his senior career so far, he has registered on 59 occasions in total.

At 6 ft 4, the Frenchman also looks perfectly suited to the Premier League and its physicality.

“Thuram is a world-class striker. You have to say it like that,” Wolfsburg’s Sporting director Marcel Schafer said to Kicker last year. “He has world-class stature.”

In an ideal world, United would sign their own Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, but forwards of their caliber are obviously hard to find, especially in January. Therefore, as far as alternatives go, Thuram could be a great option.

Based on Ten Hag’s comments, though, you suspect the Red Devils boss will not buy a new striker just for the sake of it.

