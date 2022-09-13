World Championships: Malkia Strikers head Coach Bitok names final Squad that will head to the Netherlands

Malkia Strikers pose in volleyball kit that they will don during the world volleyball championships that starts next week in the Netherlands and Poland. [Robert Menza]

Young and senior players will represent Malkia Strikers for the first time having more than five new players in the team in the coming World Championship.

The team is preparing for the World Championships scheduled for September 23 to October 15 in the Netherlands and Poland respectively.

New stars Veronica Adhiambo, Veronica Kilabat, Emmaculate Nekesa, Magdalene Sande and Belinda Barasa will team up with the experienced team as Kenya looks for improved performance in Europe.

After showing good improvement Yvonne Wavinya coaches have considered her to be the 2nd libero where she will assist Agripina Kundu which will be crucial to our weakness in reception.

Although she is the left player, coaches saw it important to use her experience both in beach volleyball and indoors to help in our Reception.

The national team which has been away in Brazil for two months High-performance training courtesy of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) will travel to Serbia on Wednesday for a couple of friendly matches before they depart to the Netherlands on September 20 in time for action .

Kenya will be representing the continent alongside rivals Cameroon who are Tricky Pool ‘A’ with hosts the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Puerto Rico. Poland, Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Thailand and Croatia from Pool B’, United States of America, World Champions Serbia, Germany, Canada, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan are in Pool ‘C’, while Brazil Headlines Pool ‘D’ with China , Japan, Colombia, Argentina and the Czech Republic.

The top four teams in each pool will proceed to the second phase of the competition.

“We are in the last part of the preparation and by the end of our friendly matches in Serbia the team will be ready to beat some teams in the championship, we are targeting to proceed to 2nd round and we are hoping to beat two teams to make a history for Kenya,” said Paul Bitok, Malkia coach.

Below is a list of the named players.

LEFT 1. Mercy Moim 2. Noel Murambi 3. Meldinah Sande 4. Veronica Adhiambo

MIDDLE BLOCKERS 1. Edith Mukuvilani 2. Gladies Ekaru 3. Lorine Chebet 4. Belinda Barasa

SETTERS 1. Emmaculate Nekesa 2. Veronica Kilabat

OPPOSITE ATTACKERS 1. Sharon Chumba 2. Everline Makuto

LIBERO 1. Agripina Kundu 2. Yvonne Wavinya

DROPPED PLAYERS 1. Veronica Makoha 2. Magdalene Mwende.