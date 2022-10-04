World Championships: Adhiambo and Nekesa happy with their show at global event

Malkia Strikers outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo celebrates a point against Cameroon at the 2022 World Championships in Netherlands on September 27. [Courtesy]

Malkia Strikers debutants Veronica Adhiambo and Emmaculate Nekesa said the inclusion of five new players in the team for the world women’s volleyball championships in the Netherlands enabled them to display their athleticism, talent and grit.

“Determination and hard work was the secret behind the success of the young players who made their debut at the global showpiece,” Adhiambo said.

“It takes a lot of discipline, focus, self-sacrifice, hard work and determination to realize your dream. My Patience finally paid off with inclusion in the national team,” the Kenya Pipeline player said.

Adhiambo who was one of the leading lights for Malkia Strikers at the World Championships said she has improved a lot on her attacks, services and blocks.

“We met different coaches while in Brazil and Serbia where we mingled and learned a lot from at the training camp. I feel more energized than before and am looking forward to even do better,” said the former Directorate Criminal Investigation (DCI) volleyball player.

She hinted that several clubs outside the country have shown keen interest in her services.

Malkia Strikers setter Emmaculate Nekesa in action at the 2022 World Championships in the Netherlands. [Courtesy]

“My message to the upcoming women’s volleyball generation is that they should work hard and remain focused. Nothing comes easy,” added the outside hitter.

Another debutant setter Emmaculate Nekesa who is believed to have stepped in well to fill the gap left by long serving setter Jane Wacu said she was excited to be part of the team.

“I gained a lot of experience. I feel I am on top of the game and full of confidence. My accuracy coupled with excellent service and blocks have improved tremendously for the months we have been in camp and at the competition,” Nekesa said.

“Great things in life take a lot of hard work, dedication, and a little time. You don’t just wake up being a holder of a Diploma, Degree, Masters’, or PhD. I have been patient and working hard to play for the national team,” said the 19-year-old player.

Coach Paul Bitok said the duo together with other new call-ups demonstrated they deserved to be in the national team.