Workshop planned for Liberal Arts Faculty seeking promotion to full Professor

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Associate Professors in the College of the Liberal Arts interested in learning more about the promotion process are invited to attend a workshop titled “From Associate to (Full) Professor: A Conversation with Colleagues Who Have Recently and Successfully Advanced,” taking place from 2 to 3 pm on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center’s Garden Room.

The workshop is a collaboration between the college’s Office of Faculty Affairs and Advancement and the Mid-Career Faculty Advancement Program (MFAP). It will be led by MFAP Director Jennifer Hamer, interim associate vice Provost for educational equity and Professor of African American studies and women’s, gender and Sexuality studies, who was recently named special Adviser for institutional equity.

Faculty interested in attending must register in advance by Tuesday, Nov. 15. Although in-person attendance is encouraged, a Zoom link will be made available on Nov. 16 to registrants who must attend virtually.

Time will be allocated during the workshop for questions and discussion. Participants are encouraged to forward any questions they may have in advance to Laura Specht at [email protected]