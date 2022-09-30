Works By Southern Adventist University Art Professor Featured In Downtown Solo Exhibition

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University announces Associate Professor Donald Keefe’s Solo exhibition in downtown Chattanooga. Titled “Ambispection,” the exhibition of drawings and paintings will be hosted by the Association for Visual Arts on Frazier Avenue from Oct. 7 through Nov. 18.

Hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, and growing up in Southern California, Mr. Keefe has lived and worked all over the country, from rural Appalachian Kentucky and West Virginia to Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City. Mr. Keefe received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 2009 and earned a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Florida in 2013. The nationally exhibited and published artist joined the teaching faculty at Southern in 2015.

Ambispection refers to the consideration of a subject both retrospectively and prospectively. In Mr. Keefe’s award-winning artwork, historical references and flat graphic elements that acknowledge digital processes relate to this artistic dualism between representation and abstraction. Mr. Keefe also completes private commissions and was the recipient of a federal grant for a public arts project. To learn more about the artist, visit donaldkeefe.com.

The AVA gallery is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 12-5 pm as well as Friday through Sunday from 12-6 pm This exhibit is free and open to the public. Visit avaarts.org to find additional details about the exhibition.