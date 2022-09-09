Working faculty, staff should seek alternate parking during home football, men’s basketball games to avoid garage fees, Towing

Parking and Transportation Services announces that the University Street and Northwestern Avenue parking garages are again designated parking locations for home football game attendees during the 2022 season. These garages will become event parking locations at 7 am on game days, and no overnight parking the night before will be permitted. Vehicles that remain in either garage as of 7 am on game days will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

New this year, the gravel portion of the Discovery Park lot at the Southwest corner of Harrison Street and South Martin Jischke Drive will become Athletic event parking for RVs the evening before each home football game, starting today (Sept. 9). Beginning at 5:15 pm on pregame Fridays, vehicles without an Athletic parking permit in the gravel section will be towed from this location. Vehicles in the A and A or B permit spaces on the paved surface at the north end of the lot will not be towed.

Faculty and staff who will be on campus for business purposes on these Saturdays when the remainder of home games are scheduled and the evenings before are encouraged to seek alternate parking to avoid paying event rates. Individuals working departmental events for Homecoming, held on Sept. 24 this year, should plan ahead accordingly. Wood Street Parking Garage and a number of parking lots and street locations have relaxed evening and weekend parking.

With the exception of University “reserve” permit holders, anyone Entering the Northwestern Avenue and University Street garages on home game days — including those who have an “A” or “C Garage” permit — will be required to pay event parking rates or provide a prepaid, digital Athletic event parking permit to gain access.

The Northwestern Avenue Parking Garage will also serve as paid event parking for men’s home basketball games when the season begins in November. Games will be held throughout the week and on weekends. Game start times have yet to be determined and will be posted on the Purdue Athletics website when they are available.

Before parking in alternate locations, all motorists should watch for posted signs that require a specific permit 24/7, such as residence hall permit spaces, to avoid receiving a parking citation. Other temporary or permanent signage may also restrict parking. Some parking lots, especially those near Athletic facilities, are subject to towing on event days. Those who have a current University parking permit will receive email Notifications of tow Warnings and Athletic event parking for home football and men’s basketball games.

Any vehicles towed during Athletic events will be taken to the lot at the Southwest corner of Harrison Street and South Russell Street.

Faculty and staff parking questions, including those with disability parking concerns, may be directed to Parking and Transportation Services from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday at 765-494-9497 or [email protected]

Questions about Athletic parking or events should be directed to the Hayes Family Ticket Office from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday at 765-494-3194 or [email protected]