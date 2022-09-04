Work Rate, Intensity, Goal Threat

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens believes that Chelsea loanee Jayden Wareham’s work rate, intensity and goal threat will make him a welcome addition to the group he already has.

The League Two side confirmed the signing of the 19-year-old on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on deadline day.

A product of National League side Woking, Wareham joined Chelsea in May last year and the Blues are working on his development.

They have decided that a switch to Leyton Orient makes sense and O’s boss Wellens Revealed that his Assistant Paul Terry has monitored Wareham’s progress for quite some time.

Wellens also took time to reveal how the player’s intensity, work rate, and goal threat will make him a welcome addition to the group.

“Paul Terry has seen a lot of him over the years from his time at Chelsea”, Wellens told his club’s official website.

“His work rate, his intensity and his goal threat will make him a very welcome addition to the group.

“His goal record in Friendlies and under-21 matches is good, and he’s also had that exposure to the men’s game during his time at Woking.”

Wareham has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for Chelsea’s Under-21 team and will hope to bring in his goalscoring form to help the O’s.