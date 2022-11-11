Work on your swing with this E6-powered golf simulator on sale



As of Nov. 11, you can get the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim for just $204.99 instead of $249 — that's a 17% discount.

It may be harder to hit the course when it’s snowing, but the cold season doesn’t have to stop you from golfing entirely. It just means it’s time to replace the green with carpet and the course with your TV. The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is a smart home golf simulator(opens in a new tab) that connects through E6 software to give you a realistic golf experience, and you can even use your own clubs.

You can get the SLX MicroSim for just $189.99 (reg. $249) during this early Black Friday price drop.

Take a few off your Handicap at home

This 4K home golf simulator is great for all ages and abilities. It could be your child’s first exposure to the sport, and it could be your secret way of staying at the top of your game through the off-season. And you don’t even need a rangefinder to get the lay of the land. The SLX uses the legendary E6 golf software, the industry standard for golf simulators.

Unlike many other simulators, The SLX MicroSim lets you play virtual golf with your own clubs(opens in a new tab). A smart stick is included if you want to practice swing training, but you can just detach the Cradle and put it on your favorite club. Swing away and get useful analytics to help you improve your game. Get readings for distance traveled, carry, club speed, back spin, side spin, swing tempo, and club face. You’ll also get an overall swing score.

Hit the links from the comfort of your living room

Give yourself a full golf experience from the comfort of your home. The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is available for $189.99 (reg. $249).

