Work of Award Winning Artist, Tina Puckett On Display @ Four Locations

Tina Puckett, owner of Tina’s Baskets and Woven Art has been awarded nationally and internationally and is displaying her work at four locations this holiday season. At the heart of all of Puckett’s baskets, sculptures, wall hangings, and “Dimentional Weaves” is the bittersweet vine that she forages throughout Northwest Connecticut. Her work comes at a variety of price points and is highly sought after, making her work a special holiday gift.

Tina’s Baskets and Woven Art will be participating in the prestigious Artists Collective of Westport’s “Small Works Holiday Show” on December 14 from 6 pm to 8 pm and December 15 – 18 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the Gallery at the Westport Playhouse located on 25 Powers Drive in Westport. The Artists Collective of Westport is a group of creative individuals that display their work at a variety of galleries and pop-up shows that draw visitors in because it is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Beginning on December 22, 2022, and running through, February 14, 2023, Tina’s Baskets and Woven Art will be participating at the Brice S. Kershner Art Gallery, in a show titled, “New Beginnings After the Pause,” at the Fairfield Public Library at 1080 Old Post Road in Fairfield, CT. There will be a reception on December 22, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm where guests can meet the artists to find out what inspires their work. The Gallery is open Mon.-Thurs. 9 am to 8 pm, Fri. 9 am to 5 pm, Sat. from 12 noon to 5 pm, and Sun. from 1 pm to 5 pm

Branching out of Connecticut, into New York, Tina’s Baskets and Woven Art will be participating in the Spencertown Academy Art Center show, “Crafts by Any Other Name,” on Saturdays and Sundays through December 18, from 1 pm to 5 pm There will be a fine selection of baskets, bowls, and wall hangers available. In addition to Tina Puckett, other participating artists include ceramicist, JoAnn Axford, artist, Shaari Horowitz, woodworker Alistair Jones, quilter, Katharina Litchman, and metal artist, Munya Avigail Upin. Spencertown Academy is known as a hive of creative activity that offers a variety of signature events and gallery shows, including this show that offers a variety of superlative work. Spencertown Academy is located at 790 Rte. 203, in Spencertown, New York.

The holiday merriment continues, year-round at Tina’s studio located at #305 Whiting Mills at 100 Whiting Street in Winsted on Saturdays and Sundays through December 18, from 11 am to 4 pm and by appointment. A visit to Tina’s atmospheric studio gives folks the chance to chat with the artist to find out what inspires her work and watch her weave her wondrous wares.

About Tina’s Baskets

Tina Puckett is an internationally awarded Weaver of baskets and woven arts. You can see her works in her studio #305/ Tina’s Baskets. Located at Whiting Mills in Winsted, Connecticut. Tina has been weaving since 1981 using hand-dyed reeds, bittersweet vines, and a variety of found objects like beads or seagrass. Her work is showcased at galleries across the World and as well at her own gallery/studio where you will often find her Weaving on weekends from 11 am to 4 pm Appointments are preferred and can be arranged by texting 860-309-6934.