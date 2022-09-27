Work just beginning as CU Buffs men’s basketball opens preseason practice – BuffZone

Much to the relief of Buffaloes fans already eager to turn the page on the football season, the preseason portion of the 2022-23 campaign got underway on Monday morning for the Colorado men’s basketball team.

It was an interesting and diverse array of players on display for the Buffs in their first official practice of the season.

On one hand, the Buffs return two starters in Tristan da Silva and Nique Clifford, plus a pair of sophomore point guards in KJ Simpson and Julian Hammond III who are more than ready to take on bigger roles.

