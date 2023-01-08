Work is the means. Enjoying life is the goal.

Help wanted! Need staff urgently! Apply within, please! The signs are everywhere. We simply don’t have a large enough workforce to meet the employment needs of businesses. No amount of increased wages, benefits and incentives, it seems, can close that gap that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work is the means. Enjoying life is the goal.

The most recent available numbers show there are about 11 million job openings and 6.5 million people unemployed. So, if everyone of those unemployed people took a job, we still wouldn’t have enough workers and would still have a significant labor shortage. But, remember, those numbers aren’t the full picture. To be considered “unemployed” you have to want to work and be available for a job. It doesn’t nearly account for the 50 million Americans who have recently participated in what is being called, “The Great Resignation” or “The Big Quit.” What’s behind this? I have a theory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button