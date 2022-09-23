Worcester hoop Legends Jack “The Shot” Foley and Togo Palazzi big shots in Mark Epstein book

WORCESTER — Mark “Pathfinder” Epstein is a Worcester guy. They care deeply about the city — always have.

He’s equally passionate about the game of basketball, especially two late Worcester hoop legends, Jack “The Shot” Foley and Togo Palazzi.

Both starred at Holy Cross and played for the Boston Celtics. That history, and more, was delivered by Epstein when he gave an emotional talk Thursday at the Worcester Historical Museum to officially launch the release of his new book, “Jack ‘The Shot’ Foley — A Legend for All Time.”

In a show of thanks for writing the book, Worcester City Councilor Sean Rose gave Epstein the ceremonial key to the city and proclaimed Thursday “Jack ‘The Shot’ Foley Day” in Worcester.

Author Mark “Pathfinder” Epstein signs his book, “Jack 'The Shot' Foley — A Legend for All Time” for a fan Thursday.

Not bad for a guy who hasn’t lived in Worcester for more than 30 years, but Epstein is firmly grounded in Worcester. He grew up on Durant Way, and his father, Charlie Epstein, owned the once-popular Charlie’s Surplus Sporting goods store on Water Street.

Never forget

Wearing a smiley face button on his tie — a nod to Worcester native Harvey Ball, the Inventor of the world-famous smiley face — Epstein told those in attendance Thursday that he spent eight hours daily, over the course of eight months, writing the book to ensure the contributions of these two late basketball giants are never forgotten.

