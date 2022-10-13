Worcester artist Ghrimm Xavier set for exhibit at Electric Haze

On a sunny October morning, Worcester artist Ghrimm Xavier sat outside a Main South coffee shop, settled in with his tablet and a hot drink and working on a piece of digital art for his upcoming exhibition at Electric Haze.

“This is my first Solo show and I’ve been working on a concept of finding a way to make people forget where they are,” Xavier said. “I wanted my exhibition to have a lot of other art in different forms, not just my own, because I feel like it helps with the experience. A lot of artists sometimes focus on their art, and that’s great, but to make it memorable, it has to have that experience factored in.”

It is Nov. 4, Electric Haze will be lined with Xavier’s digital paintings of keyholes, each one showing a glimpse into a different world or a different perspective. Although he has displayed art in collaborative exhibitions before, including some at Electric Haze, this will be his first solo art show.

