Wootton Wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling Green

Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton scored his second goal in as many games to help the Ohio State men’s soccer team defeat Bowling Green 1-0 at Cochrane Stadium Thursday.

Wootton, who was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Monday, took a penalty kick opportunity and capitalized in the 79th minute. Falcons (0-2-1) freshman defender Amer Dedic received a yellow card to award Wootton and the Buckeyes (2-0-1) the chance.

Senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin recorded his second-consecutive shutout, marking the first time the Buckeyes kept opponents scoreless in back-to-back games since playing against Akron and Cleveland State Sept. 15-21. They totaled four saves, according to a press release.

Bowling Green held the advantage in shots 10-9 and 4-3 on goal, according to the release. Falcons sophomore midfielder Alberto Anaya missed a penalty kick in the seventh minute, which was saved by McLaughlin.

The Buckeyes return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and begin a two-game home stand starting Monday at 7 pm against Wright State.