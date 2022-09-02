Wootton PK Goal Gives Buckeyes 1-0 Win at BGSU – Ohio State Buckeyes

Box Score | Season Totals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (2-0-1) scored late in the second half on a Laurence Wootton penalty kick in the 79th minute to down host Bowling Green (0-2-1) Thursday at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

How it Happened

Senior Xavier Green drew a foul from the Falcon’s Amer Dedic setting up the penalty kick. Wootton lined up the shot and went high in the middle to give the Buckeyes the lead and the win. It was Wootton’s second goal of the season and ninth of his career. He has made 3-of-4 penalty kicks as a Buckeye. He missed on a PK attempt vs. Cal Poly the last time out but gathered the rebound and scored to give the Buckeyes the 3-0 win over the Mustangs.

Senior keeper Keagan McLaughlin kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the first half with a save from a Bowling Green penalty shot in the 7th minute of play. Ohio State was called for a foul on the left side of the box to give Bowling Green’s Alberton Anaya a penalty kick. McLaughlin dove to his left for the save.

Mclaughlin recorded the shutout, his second as a Buckeye, both coming in back-to-back outings. He has 12 shutouts over his 30-game career, which includes three at Notre Dame.

On the year, Ohio State has allowed just one goal. It came in a 1-all draw in the season opener vs. South Carolina.

Bowling Green outshot the Buckeyes 10-9 and led in shots on goal, 4-3. Ohio State owned the advantage on corners, 5-2. McLaughlin made four saves in the win.

Notes

The last time Ohio State recorded back-to-back shutouts was a season ago when the Buckeyes knocked off Akron (1-0) and Cleveland State (1-0) in consecutive home games.

The Big Ten named Wootton its Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday for his efforts in the Wolstein Classic (3 pts., goal, assist)

Wootton, Deylen Vellios and Owen Sullivan are the designated Captains for the 2022 season.

Dating back to the 1998 season, Ohio State is 14-2-3 in the series vs. Bowling Green. Eight of those games went to at least one overtime (4-1-3). Starting this season, overtime will no longer be played in regular-season games.

Seniors Xavier Green and Etling elected to return to the Ohio State roster for a fifth year in 2022. Green started his Ohio State career in 2018 while Etling has been with the program since 2017 when he received a medical redshirt.

Former Ohio State head Coach John Bluem has been selected to join the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. Bluem posted 206 wins over 21 seasons (1997-2017) with 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a run to the College Cup Final in 2007.

The Buckeyes are led in 2022 by two-time All-Big Ten selection Laurence Wootton, a junior from Stoke-on-Trent, England. He was named the 2021 team MVP following a 14-point, six-goal sophomore season. Owen Sullivan, a junior from Dublin, was named most improved in 2021. Keagan McLauglin, a transfer from Notre Dame, earned the Connor Senn Award, an Honor named for the Ohio State walk-on who became a starter before he tragically died of a heart condition during a 2001 match at Akron.

This fall, the Buckeyes return four of the six players with goals in 2021, led by Wootton (6), Green (4), Etling (3) and Joakim Jahnsen (1).

Ohio State is playing its fifth season under Coach Brian Maisonneuve. Maisonneuve was associate head coach at Indiana University, Guiding the team to the 2012 NCAA national title. He was a member of the Columbus Crew from 1996-2004.

Up Next

Ohio State Returns to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to take on another intrastate foe, Wright State, at 7 pm Monday.

