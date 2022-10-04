Wootten’s 150’s standout high school basketball players: Stephon Castle, Sam Walters and more

MANSFIELD, Texas — Many of the nation’s best high school basketball players, mostly in the Class of 2023 but also some 2024 and even 2025 prospects, traveled to the Wootten 150 camp near Dallas last weekend. Joe Wootten, chairman of the McDonald’s All-American game, ran the event with several of the voting committee in attendance.

The camp setup made it easy for each player to showcase his talent in hopes of getting an invitation to the prestigious all-star game. Many stood out, but these are seven up-and-coming prospects college basketball fans should know for the near future.

The MVPs

Stephen Castle

• 6-foot-7, wing, Newton HS (Ga.)• Class of 2023• Ranked No. 20 in 247Sports Composite• Committed to UConn

Castle was the best and most consistent player throughout the weekend by far. From the opening drills, they made it apparent that was the case. At 6-foot-7 and 217 pounds, with the Mindset of a point guard to control the pace of a game, he presents a lot of challenges for opposing defenders, and his outside jumper has improved from a year ago. He really impressed me in the three-on-three and five-on-five segments of the camp, as he consistently made the right play for himself and others.

Throughout the weekend, Castle proved to be college-ready and made the biggest impression on me and several of those on the voting committee. If you needed a bucket in late-game scenarios, Castle was your man. They headline a five-man UConn class that includes four four-star prospects. They should have the Huskies’ Gampel Pavilion roaring.

Ron Holland

• 6-foot-9, forward, Duncanville HS (Texas)• Class of 2023• Ranked No. 10 in the 247Sports Composite• Uncommitted

Ron Holland could go down as the most accomplished high school basketball player in Texas state history.