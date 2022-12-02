Woodward-Granger boys basketball feeling Stronger after down season

Coming off a one-win season, the only way looks to be up for the Woodward-Granger boys basketball season. And as second-year head Coach Aaron Lyons sees it, the Hawks are ready to multiply their wins after getting out of a deceptive tailspin.

Tighter Core

Since the 2019 season’s state tournament run, the Hawks have had the misfortune the past two seasons of fielding new players on the court. Quite the change of atmosphere compared to that group of Seniors that reached an apex after a decade’s worth of experience together.

Now the Hawks may not have that level of rapport — few rosters do — but the 2022-23 season marks the first time in three years that all five starters are returning.

Leading that group, Brody Nardini clocks in as the team’s leading scorer with 13.5 points per game as a junior. And as he showed on the football field this year as an all-district receiver, he was able to make some adjustments and contribute even more as a senior.

As much as he was able to put up some good numbers last season including a couple of double-double performances, Lyons says he sees more potential for his leading scorer to also create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

“He’s doing a much better job at passing the ball,” Lyons told the Perry Chief. “I think you’ll see 4-5 assists per game. Coming off screens he’s looking for open guys.”

With that mindset and growth potential, Lyons says he hopes to see a well-spread scorecard with the roster painted with players scoring 8-10 points per game. Last year’s assist leader Carter Moran had 8.5 points per game while Dane Polich and Collin Nardini averaged 7.6 and 6.8 points, respectively. A fifth senior, Josh Hultman added 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

All told, Woodward averaged just 44.7 points per game as a team in 2021-22. That was the third-lowest in the conference and made the Hawks one of just four teams in the league to have a negative point differential.

Lyons said seeing this team’s improvement in practice alone — pushing tempo, sharing the ball and other small changes — he hopes to see that point total go up, and hopefully, the wins follow.

Finding Depth

Beyond the core group of players that brought back virtually every starter from last season, Lyons said he’s excited about the depth on the roster.

Whereas the team put seven players on the floor, Lyons said he’s comfortable putting 11 players in varsity games, hoping to keep fresh legs.

“Our depth is better. We had a good JV team last year and some of those guys are ready to be varsity players. It’s excellent to see,” Lyons said, noting how much the first two weeks of practice improved compared to last year.

In addition to the junior varsity players that are providing some depth, Lyons was excited talking about Dallas Center-Grimes transfer Austin Taylor, a 6-foot-5 forward to add some length Woodward hasn’t had for some time.

Setting Expectations

As the team has plenty of holdovers from the football team, the Hawks have already shown how much they can improve in a second season under a new head coach, as Moran made a leap at quarterback with Brody Nardini and Polich each setting records along the way .

Now in a second season with Lyons, the Hawks are on a mission to show they’ve made those same improvements and prove last season was a fluke at 1-21.

“I think the right person would see and understand that we replaced absolutely everybody,” Lyons said of last year, including himself as the new head coach. “Does everyone want to go 25-0 and win state? Of course. That’s the goal. But at a parent meeting I had, I wanted to go 5-0 in non-conference games and win six conference games.”

He said he knows that going to 11 wins from a year ago is a lot, but having so much faith in a team that maybe caught some bad breaks along the way last year, he says he feels it’s an achievable goal.