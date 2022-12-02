Woodward-Granger boys basketball feeling Stronger after down season

Woodward-Granger boys basketball feeling Stronger after down season

Coming off a one-win season, the only way looks to be up for the Woodward-Granger boys basketball season. And as second-year head Coach Aaron Lyons sees it, the Hawks are ready to multiply their wins after getting out of a deceptive tailspin.

Tighter Core

Since the 2019 season’s state tournament run, the Hawks have had the misfortune the past two seasons of fielding new players on the court. Quite the change of atmosphere compared to that group of Seniors that reached an apex after a decade’s worth of experience together.

Now the Hawks may not have that level of rapport — few rosters do — but the 2022-23 season marks the first time in three years that all five starters are returning.

Leading that group, Brody Nardini clocks in as the team’s leading scorer with 13.5 points per game as a junior. And as he showed on the football field this year as an all-district receiver, he was able to make some adjustments and contribute even more as a senior.

