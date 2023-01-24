Woodside Energy Beats Annual Oil, Natural Gas Output Goal

By David Winning

SYDNEY–Woodside Energy Group Ltd. said strong production of oil and natural gas in the final three months of 2022 helped it to beat a target for annual output.

Woodside, which last year acquired BHP Group Ltd.’s Petroleum business, reported production of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent in the 12 months through December, exceeding a prior guidance range of 153 million-157 million BOE. The company produced 51.6 million BOE in the final quarter of the fiscal year.