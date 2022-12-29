Woodruff family makes $100,000 contribution to ISU men’s basketball

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State Athletics has announced that ISU Board of Trustees member and Sycamore alum Troy Woodruff and his family have made a $100,000 contribution to the Sycamore men’s basketball team as announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“ISU men’s basketball has a storied tradition not only in Indiana but across the country,” Woodruff said. “Coach Schertz, his awesome staff, and most importantly the high-quality student-athletes he has assembled deserve a donor base that is committed to helping them achieve their goals. I’m happy to support them in their pursuit of restoring Indiana State as a premier college basketball program.

Woodruff, a 1998 Graduate from ISU, and his wife Melissa have generously given back to the institution for years, most recently by naming the Benny E. Woodruff Cancer Research Lab and the RQAQ Civil Engineering Classroom in 2022.

“We deeply appreciate trustee and alumnus Troy Woodruff and his wife Melissa for again generously supporting Indiana State University,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “Their support for our students, academically and athletically, will have a lasting impact on our university.”

Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales expressed gratitude for the Woodruffs’ contributions to the university.

“Troy and Melissa (Woodruff) have been great contributors to Indiana State and we’re grateful for the relationship and partnership we’ve made to support Sycamore basketball,” said Clinkscales. “This gift will help benefit our Athletes as we continue to Invest in our program.”

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Josh Schertz is also grateful for the Woodruffs and for their generosity to Indiana State and the program.

“I am humbled and beyond grateful for the incredible generosity of Troy Woodruff,” Schertz said. “When it comes to building a sustainable program, it’s most certainly a collaborative effort and Troy has been someone since the very beginning who has believed in our vision for this program. As I have said many times, the best part of my job here has been seeing the Incredible connection that exists between the community and this basketball program, and it’s people like Troy Woodruff that make Indiana State such a special place to play and coach.”

Troy Woodruff graduated from Indiana State with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Marketing. He served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 2004-06 during which time he was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. Following his service in the House, he was a leader at the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Woodruff was appointed to the ISU Board of Trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb in 2021. The Woodruffs were inducted into the Book and Torch Society at the Knowledge level to signify their lifetime giving of more than $100,000 to Indiana State University.

