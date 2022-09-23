Woodrow draws on varied interests to boost Kilbourne

Nadia Woodrow has a creativity that’s regimented. It serves her well with the Worthington Kilbourne girls volleyball team and in other pursuits.

In addition to being a key player for the Wolves at setter and right-side hitter, the senior is also an artist and a musician and wants to pursue architecture in college because of her newfound love of math. They all go hand in hand.

“Music-wise, the repetition of learning a song or getting muscle memory has definitely carried over (into volleyball),” Woodrow said. “I’m obviously using my fingers a lot.

“Focusing in on my hand-eye coordination probably helped me a little bit. But the repetition of working very hard and persevering to get something that I want – setting is something I love so much – I’ll work as hard as I can.”

