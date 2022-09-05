Woodlawn, Istrouma fill basketball jobs with familiar names; SJA wins Challenge of Champions | High School Sports

A former two-sport star and a Coach who led another school to a runner-up finish two years ago have been hired as head coaches for schools with boys basketball pedigrees.

Woodlawn Hired former Family Christian Academy Coach Stefson Arnold as its new coach, while JR Harriswho starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is now Istrouma’s coach.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” Arnold said. “It has been a long time coming. Woodlawn is a great school … you can tell it is on its way up.

“My first day the students were excited for me and so was the staff. I had players and other students knocking on my door, wanting to meet me. It was a great way to start.”

The 45-year-old Arnold led FCA to a 27-14 record and a runner-up finish to Jehovah-Jireh in Division V in 2021. Arnold spent last season out of coaching. He said he pondered a few other options before the Woodlawn job, which he believes is a perfect fit.

Harris, 28, starred in both football and basketball at Redemptorist and was considered among the state’s football prospects as a defensive back. They earned all-state honors in both sports.

But a torn ACL suffered in football prompted Harris to shift his focus to basketball as he moved to Southern Lab. From there, he spent two years at Iowa-based Indian Hills Community College, helping the team compile a 63-8 record.

Harris moved on to Texas-San Antonio and averaged 12 points a game as a junior in 2015-16. A second knee injury then ended his playing career the following year.

After working with the USTA staff for a couple of seasons in different roles, Harris returned home and taught at Inspire Academy. He spent the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Hill College, a Dallas-area junior college.

“The chance to come home and be a head coach at a high school not far from where I grew up and played means a lot,” Harris said. “I am excited, my whole family is excited and I can’t wait to start working with this team.

“I got the chance to meet a couple of players on campus. I plan to meet with them individually and as a group over the next week or so. We’re a little behind in terms of preparation, so there is work to do.”

SJA wins in Mobile

St. Joseph’s Academy won the girls Invitational division at Mobile’s cross country Challenge of Champions. The Redstickers had the low total of 38 points, finishing ahead of Mobile-based McGill-Toolen (77).

Hannah Vaughn placed third individually for SJA. Elise Brown and Michelle Daigle also finished in the top six for the Redstickers.

DSHS Hall of Fame

Tickets are on sale for the Denham Springs Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony set for Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation.

William Doiron (football), David Fontenot (football), Brian Fontenot (baseball, football), Natalie Landry (softball, track, volleyball) and Dee Rancher-Langlois (softball) are the inductees.

Contact the school for ticket information.