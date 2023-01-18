Woodlawn Arts Academy to Present a Roaring Twenties Bootleggers Bash Fundraiser

Woodlawn Arts Academy, in cooperation with title Sponsor Savant Wealth Management, presents a Roaring Twenties Bootlegger’s Bash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25. Proceeds from the event benefit Woodlawn Arts Academy.

Fundraiser tickets, $50 each, are available in person at Woodlawn Arts Academy during regular office hours: 9 am to 8 pm Monday-Thursday and 9 am to 5 pm Fridays.

The fundraiser will take place from 4:30 to 7 pm on Feb. 25 in “The Speakeasy,” in the J. Mark Beaty Performance Center inside Woodlawn Arts Academy. Participants will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres; a cash bar; a 50/50 drawing; and basket, drink and dessert raffles. 1920s attire is encouraged, and a password to “The Speakeasy” will be given upon ticket purchase. The Bootlegger’s Bash ticket also includes a VIP ticket to Sterling High School’s musical theater production.

Immediately following the fundraising event, participants will meet at The Commons at Sterling High School where a group photo will be taken on the set of “It’s Nice Work … If You Can Get It.” At 7:30 pm, enjoy VIP seating, including water and popcorn, for the Sterling High School musical at Centennial Auditorium.

In the event of cancellation, all ticket sales will be considered a donation to Woodlawn Arts Academy.