Woodland Park girls volleyball team finishes season as regional Champions | Pikes Peak Courier

Regional champions, the Woodland Park Panthers girls volleyball team is going out as Victors in their last year as a team.

“It’s the first time we’ve won regionals in 30 years,” said Coach Stacy Roshek. “It’s a pretty exciting year, that’s for sure.”

In a fitting farewell, the regional win was the culmination of a years-long teamwork. Most of the players had been together since middle school. “They just gelled really well and played for each other,” Roshek said.

The team competed Nov. 5 at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. Playing against Severance, the team won in three sets, 25-15, 25-8, 25-10. Against the home team, the girls played hard, winning in three sets, 25-20, 29-27, 25-20.

“Our team was led by seven seniors: Brelynn Barnes, Kyra, Kidd, Ava Lukasavige, Sydney Roshek, Giana Roskam, Bella Slocum and Kayla Stimits,” Roshek said.

For the 2022 season, Sydney Roshek led the team in digs, aces and kills while Giana Roskam led in assists, and Kyra Kidd in blocks and hitting percentage.

With 892 season assists in 2022, and 1,831 assists from 2020-2022, Roskam holds two school records.

Sydney Roshek holds seven records: 503 digs, 91 aces, 256 kills and 352 points scored in 2022. For 2021, she holds the record for service receiving efficiency. From 2019 to 2022, Roshek holds career records.

Before the team went off to compete at the state level at the Denver Coliseum Nov. 10, parents, friends and students staged a drive-off celebration at the high school, with horns blazing and people cheering. “It was very cool,” Roshek said.

Kidd and Sydney Roshek were chosen to play in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State games held Nov. 20 at Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins.