Woodland High School men’s soccer team loses close one to Franklin in non-league Clash – Daily Democrat

The Woodland High School varsity soccer team came from a goal down but still lost their second game of the preseason to Franklin at the Woodland Community & Senior Center.

The Wolves came into the Tuesday night non-league affair on a one-game losing streak after falling to Monteray Trail 2-1 in their season opener the day before.

Things looked grim early as the Wolves fell behind in the first half, but after battling back, they managed to tie up the game in the near-freezing conditions. However, a late goal doomed their chances.

After a highly successful season last year, the Wolves will look to replace countless key senior players and go for another Golden Empire League Championship. The Wovles finished their Championship year 10-1-1 and 14-3-1 overall. However, a new group of players brings the same high expectations for head coach Admin Araiza.

Within the first 10 minutes, the visiting Franklin High School scored a goal thanks to a fantastic looping shot over the Woodland keeper’s head and finding the top corner. A few minutes later, they had a legit chance to double their lead but ended the chance by hitting the post.

The rest of the first half felt like an extended scrimmage as neither team could add another score. Franklin, however, looked to be the aggressor, putting the Wovles under moderate pressure. Another long-range attempt, coupled with a Fantastic dribble from the midfield, was the best chance Franklin would get for the rest of the first half, but nearly all ended with feeble attempts that the keeper could easily grab.

The Wolves’ best chance came via a pass into the box that ended with a shot sailing over the bar, but the play was whistled offsides. Franklin looked content with the one-goal lead.

After the break, the Wolves quickly tied up the game thanks to a pass from Christopher Lomeli that found Giavanni Munoz, who calmly collected the ball and slotted it into the bottom left corner to tie up the game.

The early season preseason game fizzled out from there but not before simultaneous red cards left both squads with 10 men for the game’s final 15 minutes or so.

While it was 10 on 10, Franklin added another goal near the end to take the game by the score of 2-1.

Next for Woodland will be another shot at their first win of the season when they head to Valley for a non-league Clash Friday night.

Pioneer High School Girls Soccer

After winning the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Championship last season, the Pioneer High School varsity Women’s team continued where they left off by easily defeating Fairfield 12-2 Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Jayda Morrow and Kayla Canchola led the way for the Patriots with a hat trick each. Mia Perez had two goals, while Galiela Bolivar, Isabella Mousakheel, Maylina Ruiz and Carla Brambila all added a goal each.

Next for the reigning Golden Empire League and Sac Joaquin Section Champions will be another home game against Wood Thursday at 7 pm