Woodland High School boys soccer team loses close one to first placed Rio Linda – Daily Democrat

The Woodland High School boys varstiy soccer team came back from two separate two-goal deficits, but it was not enough as they ended up losing to Golden Empire League leaders Rio Linda 4-3.

Since starting the league season with a tie and back-to-back losses, the Wolves got back on track thanks to five straight wins over Casa Roble, Mira Loma, Mesa Verde, Dixon, and crosstown rivals Pioneer High School by a combined score of 11-3. They also scored six or more goals in four of the previous six league games.

They came into Thursday nights league Showdown at the Woodland Community & Senior Center as a completely different team than the one that lost 6-1 at Rio Linda back on Dec. 12, but ultimately it was the same result.

Regardless of the outcome, head coach Admin Araiza was still very proud of the performance.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Araiza said after the game. “It doesn’t matter if we lose this game. We lost 6-1 in the first meeting and lost a close 4-3 game in this one, scoring goals with nice plays. We are playing well. We have been working hard in practice since we began the five-game winning streak.”

Rio Linda came into the Showdown in scintillating form with a perfect 6-0 league record featuring a 3-0 win over Pioneer High School, two 6-0 wins over Casa Roble, a 6-1 win over Mesa Verde, and the aforementioned 6 -1 win over the Wovles.

With the loss, Woodland falls to 5-3-1 in the league, good enough for fourth place, one game behind Dixon, who sits at 4-2-1, Pioneer, who is at 6-2, and Rio Linda, who improved to 7-0.

Things got from bad to worse for the Wolves after Rio Linda got off to a dream start, scoring two goals in the opening five minutes. While Woodland could have let it get away as they did earlier this season, they battled back to tie it up.

Their first goal came in the 8th minute thanks to a cross from Johan Olmedo that found Giovanni Preciado free at the back post. Olmedo was a constant threat with his deft touches and passes from the midfield and was rewarded early on.

The second goal came in the 10th minute when Olmedo pounced on a rebound from a similar cross as the first goal and slammed the ball into the net, tying the game up at two.

The ferocious pace continued when, in the 14th minute, the Knights found some room near the Wolves’ box. At the top of the box, the Rio Linda player positioned himself with the ball and shot a ball into the very top right corner of the net. The keeper could only watch as it sailed over his head but came down in time to bounce straight down off the crossbar and into the net. Before anyone could even settle into the game, the score was 3-2.

In the 23rd minute, Rio Linda got their two-goal lead back on a similar long-range shot into the same top right-hand corner. Despite the Wolves’ hard work to get back into the game, they still trailed the first-placed Knights by two.

That lead lasted a little longer, but near the end of the first half, the Wovles cut it back down to one. Olmdeo played a pass from the midfield to free Alejandro Negrete down the right flank. Negrete cut the ball back and played a horizontal pass into the box, hoping to connect with a teammate.

That connection was made with the Wolves’ Leo Garcia Rodriguez, who hit the ball in stride to slot it into the bottom right corner of the net for a crisp and composed finish making it 4-3. A few minutes later, the referees blew for halftime, and everyone watching took a collective breath.

Rio Linda had an excellent chance to make it 5-3 in the 10th minute of the second half when a ball rolled across the Wovles box into the path of a Rio Linda winger. But, luckily for the Wolves, the Rio player skied his chance for an unforgivable miss.

Later in the half, they’d hit the crossbar, denying them a two-goal lead. Eventually, the Knights decided to defend the lead rather than go for another goal, giving Woodland possession and a better chance to tie it up.

They got their chance to tie via a few free kicks from the dangerous Emmanuel Marquez and then a desperate attempt with five minutes left, but the shot was parried away by the Rio keeper, denying the Wolves a point. A few more failed attempts in the dying seconds led the ref to blow the whistle, giving Rio Linda the game.

Next for the Wolves will be their senior night game against Casa Roble, set for Tuesday at 6 pm They will then have two more road games against Mira Loma and then a season finale against Mesa Verde on Feb. 7 to move up the standings to better position themselves in the playoff brackets.

“Making the Playoffs is our priority,” Araiza said. “We can’t underestimate the teams we have left in our schedule, even if we beat them earlier this season. We have to go in with the same intensity and drive that we have played with in the past six games.”