Woodhaven girls golf wins regional championship; Advances to state Finals – The News Herald

Woodhaven headed to Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia on Tuesday for the Division 1, Region 3 tournament.

The Warriors had two Golfers place in the top 10 overall, including the meet runner-up, and came away with the regional Championship trophy.

Woodhaven, which also won the Downriver League title this year, qualified for the state Finals and will compete Oct. 14-15 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

The top three teams in each MHSAA regional advance to the state meet, as do the top three individuals not already on a Qualifying team.

The Warriors finished with a total score of 385 and were just ahead of second-place Livonia Stevenson (387) and third-place Farmington (389).

