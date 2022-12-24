Woodhaven boys basketball overpowers Trenton w/ PHOTO GALLERY – The News Herald

Two Downriver League boys’ basketball teams heading in opposite directions to begin the season shared the Hardwood on Thursday to put a bow on the 2022 calendar year.

Woodhaven at Trenton boys basketball photo gallery

After losing their season opener to Detroit Cass Tech back on Dec. 9, Woodhaven came into play winners of three in a row, all against DRL foe. Woodhaven on Thursday opposed another league Rival in Trenton, who had dropped three of four games to start the season.

With a new single-game high mark on the season, the visiting Warriors from Woodhaven extended their winning streak to four by cruising to an 82-43 win over the host Trojans.

It has largely been all Woodhaven (4-1, 4-0 DRL) in the head-to-head series as of late. Thursday’s win makes 12 of 15 for the Warriors over Trenton (1-4, 1-2 DRL) since the start of the 2014-15 season, including a current four-game win streak.

This latest edition of the rivalry was highlighted by a third quarter in which Woodhaven doubled their Halftime point total in the third quarter alone. After grinding through a 10-point cushion at the break, the Warriors went on an 11-2 spurt in the opening minute and change of the third.

That quick ambush was all part of a 32-point outburst in the third quarter to effectively put the game away before the fourth quarter could begin.

“We told the guys at halftime that we have to play harder,” Woodhaven Coach Greg Scheffler said. “We came out to start the game playing pretty hard defensively but then kind of let our foot off the gas in the second quarter and let (Trenton) back in the game.

“I challenged them to increase the intensity,” Scheffler added. “They did that and I think that was the difference in the game.”

Seven different players scored for Woodhaven in that third quarter. Aaron Chapman was the big spark plug for the Warriors, scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points in that stretch with three of his four made field goals coming from deep.

“We lost sight of (Chapman) in the second half,” Trenton Coach Jay Babyak said. “He was outstanding tonight. We knew coming in that we would have to find him. But we lost him quickly and (Woodhaven) is Athletic enough to turn it into (a 40-point game) fast.”

Chapman, one of 10 different players to score for Woodhaven in the win, was responsible for four of the team’s six made triples. The Warriors also got double-digit scoring efforts from Ethan Czajkowski with 16 points and Fred Rogers with 10 points.

Most coaches will agree that the best offense starts with what you do on the other end of the floor defensively. Scheffler is no exception to that mantra. That and the balance of scoring options and his disposal provide his team with more margin for error.

“We have a lot of guys that can put it in the basket,” Scheffler said. “We’re sharing the ball and it’s good to see. The more times we share the ball, the Harder it is to defend so that’s something we always try and stress.

Trenton got a team-high 15 points from Jacob Keresi, who was also 5-for-7 from the free throw line. Elsewhere for the Trojans, Ashton Rooney joined Keresi in double figures with 12 points while Eyan Carrico chipped in with seven points.

Babyak’s bunch won’t return to game action until January 12 when they host Taylor. The Trenton head Coach gave an early assessment of his team and what will be a point of focus for them at practices sprinkled throughout the holiday break.

We’re going to work really hard on the Offensive end,” Babyak said. “I think defensively we’re going to be okay but we’re struggling right now to put the ball in the basket. We’ll do a little work defensively and then work to get better on the Offensive end.”

“We’re coming along,” Babyak added. “We got four sophomores up with us right now. It’s a young group and we’re trying to build on what we have. It would have been nice to have a closer one here tonight.”

Meanwhile for Woodhaven, they are slated to scrimmage vs Romulus on Dec. 29. The Warriors’ next official games will come in the new year against two local powers in Ecorse (Jan 6) and River Rouge (Jan 10).

Woodhaven last season lost a close one 52-49 to Ecorse, which ended up making a run to the state semifinals in Division 3.

Scheffler is encouraged with the turnaround after the nearly 40-point loss to Cass Tech to open the season. He welcomes the tough non-conference challenges and views this current win streak as a chance to address some finer aspects of his team.

“We put together a hard non-conference schedule for our guys,” Scheffler said. “We want to challenge these guys. The last four games have been about getting better and better. And we wanted to focus on some of the smaller details, and just take care of the ball more.

“We’re making these minor adjustments in practice and it’s slowly coming together.”