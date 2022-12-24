Woodhaven boys basketball overpowers Trenton w/ PHOTO GALLERY – The News Herald

Two Downriver League boys’ basketball teams heading in opposite directions to begin the season shared the Hardwood on Thursday to put a bow on the 2022 calendar year.

After losing their season opener to Detroit Cass Tech back on Dec. 9, Woodhaven came into play winners of three in a row, all against DRL foe. Woodhaven on Thursday opposed another league Rival in Trenton, who had dropped three of four games to start the season.

With a new single-game high mark on the season, the visiting Warriors from Woodhaven extended their winning streak to four by cruising to an 82-43 win over the host Trojans.

Trenton's CJ Haddad (left) is defended by Aaron Chapman of visiting Woodhaven on Thursday night. The host Trojans ran into a strong Warriors Squad and fell 82-43. (Alex Muller - For MediaNews Group)

Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group

It has largely been all Woodhaven (4-1, 4-0 DRL) in the head-to-head series as of late. Thursday’s win makes 12 of 15 for the Warriors over Trenton (1-4, 1-2 DRL) since the start of the 2014-15 season, including a current four-game win streak.

This latest edition of the rivalry was highlighted by a third quarter in which Woodhaven doubled their Halftime point total in the third quarter alone. After grinding through a 10-point cushion at the break, the Warriors went on an 11-2 spurt in the opening minute and change of the third.

That quick ambush was all part of a 32-point outburst in the third quarter to effectively put the game away before the fourth quarter could begin.

“We told the guys at halftime that we have to play harder,” Woodhaven Coach Greg Scheffler said. “We came out to start the game playing pretty hard defensively but then kind of let our foot off the gas in the second quarter and let (Trenton) back in the game.

“I challenged them to increase the intensity,” Scheffler added. “They did that and I think that was the difference in the game.”

Seven different players scored for Woodhaven in that third quarter. Aaron Chapman was the big spark plug for the Warriors, scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points in that stretch with three of his four made field goals coming from deep.

“We lost sight of (Chapman) in the second half,” Trenton Coach Jay Babyak said. “He was outstanding tonight. We knew coming in that we would have to find him. But we lost him quickly and (Woodhaven) is Athletic enough to turn it into (a 40-point game) fast.”

Chapman, one of 10 different players to score for Woodhaven in the win, was responsible for four of the team’s six made triples. The Warriors also got double-digit scoring efforts from Ethan Czajkowski with 16 points and Fred Rogers with 10 points.

