Wood to art showcase opens November 14 at The Arts Place of Stokes





The 4th annual Wood to Art Showcase, organized by the Stokes County Arts Council, will be held at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury, from November 14 through 30, with an artist reception scheduled for Saturday, November 19 from 12 noon to 2pm.

The showcase will feature handcrafted woodworking from local and regional artists, including Aaron & Sarah Gibbons, Mark & ​​Angela Mabe, Larry Weldon, Al Hartman, Eddie Fitzgerald, Chris Davis, Wade Vaden, Jack Macaranas, Benjamin Bryant and Steve Honeycutt. Items for sale will include dining room tables, end tables, benches, earrings, holiday ornaments, cutting and charcuterie boards, lamps, pens, candlestick holders, bowls, utensils, and household decor.

Arts Place Market Manager Sonya Godwin, who organizes the showcase, commented “North Carolina is known as the furniture capital of the world, but often Overlooked are the small woodworking artisans and businesses in Stokes County and the Piedmont who create some Incredible works of art. The Wood to Art Showcase is a great opportunity for the public to meet the artist, learn what all goes into creating a woodworking piece of art, and purchase the item just in time for the holidays.”

Arts Place of Stokes hours in support of Wood to Art are Monday – Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, and Sunday 1pm to 6pm, along with Black Friday / Nov. 25 and Shop Small Saturday / Nov. 26 special hours of 7am to 6pm.