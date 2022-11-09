Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival Returns To San Diego’s Waterfront

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival is back! The return of the 7+ stage, 80+ band, 3-day music, culinary and arts festival descends upon San Diego’s Waterfront for a packed weekend of entertainment.

The festival will feature stages and activations spread across the various Parks and piers along the Port of San Diego, from the Embarcadero Park up to Broadway Pier.

Wonderfront Festival Surprise Guest Headliner: Schoolboy Q

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival is pleased to announce the highly anticipated release of Sunday’s Mystery surprise guest. A 35-year-old California native, hailing from South Central Los Angeles, rapper Schoolboy Q will be headlining the Coors Light Stage on Sunday, November 20th in Seaport Village at 8:30PM-9:45PM.

Q spent three years in the mixtape underground before launching his career properly in 2011. His first mixtape caught the attention of Kendrick Lamar and TDE, which led to Lamar forming the Black Hippy collective, with Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Schoolboy as members . His debut album, “Setbacks”, was released under Top Dawg in 2011. Fast forward to February 2014 when Q released “Oxymoron”, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Q spent most of 2015 touring but dropped “That Part” in 2016 as a single as part of the “Blank Face LP”, which debuted at number two. After the “Blank Face LP”, Q stayed busy by hopping on various projects including the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018. Three years after “Blank Face”, he returned to working on his Solo career, dropping “Crash Talk” in 2019.

Wonderfront Festival full lineup

Friday, November 18

Zac Brown Band | Young The Giant | Quinn XCII | Earthgang

Saint Motel. Cam. Trevor Hall. Bea Miller. Bakar. Lainey Wilson. The Brook & The Bluff. Joey Purp. CarolesDaughter . Myron Elkins. Nico Rubio. Daring Greatly. John-Robert. Band of Gringos. +Immerxion W/ DJ Sheets)(T

Saturday, November 19

Kings of Leon | G-Eazy | Lauren Daigle | Swae Lee

Fitz & The Tantrums. Soybean. Whethan. Judah & The Lion. Or Verdes. Two Feet. J Boog. Mod Sun. Echosmith. Goldfish. Hirie . The Driver Era. Saint Cecilia. Weston Estate. Lily. Kossiko. The Alive. Desure. Soul Flow. Keni Can Fly. Hailey Wild. +Immerxion W/ DJ Sheets)(T

Sunday, November 20

Gwen Stefani | Schoolboy Q | Cage The Elephant

Big Boy. Thundercat. Hippie Sabotage. Noah Cyrus. Cheat Codes. Skip Marley. Max. Bakermat. Almost Monday. Wilderado. Carly Hanson. The Kaleidoscope Kid. Party Shirt. +Immerxion W/ DJ Sheets)(T

Sugarshack Sessions is coming to Wonderfront

This one-of-a-kind experience engages fans with artists on a new intimate level. Stop by the Shack and enjoy a stripped-down 3-4 song set, that gives fans the opportunity to hear an artist’s music in an acoustic format. In addition, each SugarShack stage set is followed by a live Q/A podcast, “Sugarshack Podcast”.

Stay tuned for the lineup by day to be released.

Current Ticket Tiers are on Sale

All single-day general admission tickets are back on sale. A limited supply of single-day tickets for each day has been released for purchase.

Single-day GA tickets – $139 (Friday 11/18, Saturday 11/19, Sunday 11/20)

Single-day VIP tickets: $499 per day

3-Day Ga Tickets are available at $299

3-Day Wonder Pass – $525 ALMOST SOLD OUT

3-day VIP pass – $1399

Tickets are on sale here.

See you there, San Diego!