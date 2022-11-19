Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival Returns to downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival is back in San Diego.

Day 1 got underway Friday. Over 80 musical artists will perform along the Embarcadero over the next three days.

“We’re going to have a great crowd out here, great weather, and an incredible lineup of artists,” said Paul Thornton, CEO of Wonderlust Events.

Award-winning artists like Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon and Schoolboy Q are all set to hit the stage.

The first year of the festival was in 2019. But after a successful first year, the Pandemic hit.

“And then we rolled over some of those bands into ’21 and booked a lineup. We were a week away from going on sale and Delta started screaming up,” Thornton said.

This year’s event is scaled down to three areas: Embarcadero North, Seaport Village, and Ruocco Park.

Thornton expects 15,000 to 17,000 music lovers each day of the festival.

Dozens of vendors like Angel Wong are hoping to catch some of the traffic. Wong is the owner of Four Vedas, a boho-style clothing boutique.

“It’s all hand made from India and Nepal and then we also have our tie-dye that’s made by our family in Thailand,” Wong said.

Wong, who traveled from Las Vegas, opened her shop right before the Pandemic hit. She stayed afloat by selling products online until Festivals returned this year.

“This is our first time doing a festival in California. I’m hoping for the best turnout for our last festival of the year,” she said.

Whether you’re looking to get a boost in business or enjoy good music, the festival is sure to show off all San Diego has to offer.

“San Diego needed a great festival to showcase the downtown, fill up hotel rooms and bring people down here to see San Diego,” Thornton said.

If you plan to attend the music festival, Thornton highly suggests downloading the Wonderfront app. It has everything you need from the artist lineup to where to find other activities, such as silent discos and yacht parties.

The music festival wraps up Sunday.