Women’s Volleyball’s Chu Announced as NCAA Woman of the Year Award Top 30 Honoree

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (October 13, 2022) – Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s volleyball alumna Elizabeth Chu was named a Top 30 honoree for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the selection committee announced Thursday.

Chu is just the third student-athlete in institutional history to advance to the Top 30, joining alumna Laura Barito, who achieved the milestone in 2011 en route to becoming just the second Division III student-athlete to ultimately win the prestigious award, and current doctoral student Gina Dello Russo, who advanced to the Top 30 in 2020. In addition, Chu is just the third student-athlete in the lengthy history of the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) to earn her way into the Top 30, joining Dello Russo and Misericordia alumna Amy Viti, who received the accolade in 2016.

“I still cannot believe that I have been selected as a Top 30 honoree for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award!” Chu commented. “It is a huge honor to represent Stevens and the Women’s volleyball program. I am so appreciative to be recognized alongside all these amazing student-athletes.”

“I would like to thank Stevens and the Middle Atlantic Conference for their continued support throughout the selection process,” she continued. “I would also like to give a special thanks to my coaches, teammates, family and the Stevens community for constant encouragement and confidence throughout my Athletic career that has pushed me to be the best student-athlete I could be.”

“The Athletics Department and our entire campus community is incredibly proud of Lizzie for earning this well-deserved honor,” Director of Athletics Russ Rogers said. “Receiving this Honor not only Highlights her commitment and high level of achievement on the volleyball court, but also in the Classroom and in the community. Lizzie is not only a Fantastic representative of our Women’s volleyball program, but of our Athletic department as well. I would like to congratulate Lizzie and all of today’s honorees on their exceptional careers.”

Selected from 577 school Nominees — a group that was then narrowed to 156 Nominees by conference offices — the Top 30 honorees include 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions. Each honoree has demonstrated excellence in the four pillars of the award: academics, athletics, community service and leadership. The honorees represent 14 sports and include nine multisport student-athletes. They have a variety of majors, including Biological and Biomedical engineering, psychology, business, digital communications, education, nursing, law and policy, and robotics.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we recognize the impact of women on college sports and are honored to select 30 Incredible student-athletes who have played Instrumental roles on their campus, in their community and on their teams,” said Renie Shields, chair of the Woman of the Year Selection Committee and senior associate athletics director/senior woman Administrator at Saint Joseph’s. “This accomplished and diverse group of women represent the millions of student-athletes who have participated in the strong history of women’s sports.”

The selection committee will select three honorees from each NCAA division, for a total of nine finalists. From those finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will choose the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. For the first time in the award’s history, the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the Woman of the Year will be named during an Awards ceremony luncheon at the NCAA Convention on Thursday, January 12 in San Antonio, Texas .

“What a great Honor for a Fantastic woman!” head Women’s volleyball Coach Brianna Jones remarked. “Lizzie’s Legacy still lives within our program even without her physically being present. It is a well deserved Honor and it makes me happy that others get to learn just how amazing Lizzie is outside of the Stevens community.”

“Elizabeth excelled in the classroom and on the court,” MAC Executive Director Megan Morrison added. “She is an exemplary representative of Stevens and the MAC and is very deserving of this honor.”

Chu finished fourth in program history in career digs, amassing 1,720 across just three competitive seasons. A three-time conference Defensive Player of the Year award, including two in the MAC Freedom, Chu averaged 4.82 digs per set, which ranks second in program history. Chu also dished out 257 assists, serving up 134 aces, while also recording nine kills. A three-time first-team All-Conference selection and a two-time All-Region honoree, Chu became the first All-American in program history in 2021, earning third-team honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

With Chu in the fold, Stevens amassed a 71-28 record, including an impressive 22-1 mark in league play, and made two trips to the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks captured a pair of MAC Freedom titles, with Chu taking home MAC Freedom Tournament Most Valuable Player honors in 2021.

The 2021 MAC Women’s Volleyball Senior Scholar-Athlete, Chu, who served as a multi-year team captain, completed her undergraduate degree in chemical Biology with a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and was recognized by Stevens as one of 16 students named Top of the Class of 2022. One of just four students in school history to earn three College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-America awards, Chu was the recipient of the Lawrence CF Horle Memorial Award, the Luigi Pollara Award, the Maurice E. Roglin Award and the Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award in Chemistry and Chemical Biology at the 2022 undergraduate Awards ceremony. The two-time Academic All-MAC selection was also recognized by the New York American Chemical Society with its student award for Excellence in chemical biology.

Away from Stevens, Chu Shadowed Doctors Affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health and the Palisades Women’s Group, along with Doctors specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics. The Old Tappan, New Jersey native also developed a business plan for an Asian American Big Brother/Big Sister program for the greater New York City area, whose goal was to create an educational model for adolescents to help develop a sense of identity and pride in their Asian culture amid the rise of Asian hate in the United States. Additionally, Chu also interned with Project Asian Health Education and Development (AHEAD), where she worked with a group of Asian American students on a community health needs assessment for the city of Flushing, New York. One of two MAC Freedom DIIICA Student-Athletes of the Year, Chu was also an active member of Alpha Epsilon Delta health Honor society, Stevens’ Health Professionals Club, and the Athletic department’s Mile City Mentor program.

This year’s Top 30 boasts an average GPA of 3.92 and holds 42 school records, three conference records and two national records in their respective sports. The group also earned 130 All-America honors and 42 Academic All-America awards.

Established in 1991 and now in its 32nd year, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes female student-athletes who have completed their undergraduate studies and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers.

Among the Top 30 honorees, Chu was one of two student-athletes representing the sport of volleyball.

