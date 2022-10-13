Women’s Volleyball: UConn to host Villanova and Georgetown





Coming into this match, Villanova is 5-13 on the season. The Wildcats have struggled in the Big East competition and are 1-5 against conference opponents.

Villanova entered this season with a bunch of returning players and a strong freshman class. In Villanova’s last match against Georgetown, junior Kiera Booth matched her career-high with 19 kills. Booth has been a consistent player for the Wildcats and plans to continue that pattern against the Huskies. Some other notable players for Villanova are junior Riley Homer, senior Kathleen Johnson and sophomore Rose Crist, who was named Big East Player of the Week in the beginning of September.

Over the weekend, UConn will face off against Georgetown. The Hoyas are coming off a loss to Butler but have had some positive games against Big East opponents. Georgetown’s current record is 4-13 and 2-3 against conference teams.

A player to look out for on the Hoyas is 6-foot-4 senior Peyton Wilhite. In their most recent game against Villanova, Wilhite led the team with 14 kills while hitting at a solid .419.

Another player for Georgetown, sophomore Mary Grace Goyena, was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week in mid-September. Goyena has continued to be a significant part of the Hoyas’ offense and has stayed close to the top of their statistical leaderboards. Sophomore Giselle Williams has also played well for Georgetown.

After beating Xavier this past weekend, the Huskies are looking to stay hot and get a winning streak going in Big East action. Connecticut’s record currently sits at 7-10 and 1-5 against conference teams.

It is important for the Huskies to win, as they are in the middle of conference play and want to put themselves in a position to contend for the Big East tournament. The Squad has shown a ton of strength and the ability not to back down from a fight. UConn Seniors Allie Garland, Caylee Parker and Jasmine Davis are coming off a dominant weekend and hope to continue leading their team down the path to success.