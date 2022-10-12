Women’s Volleyball Travels To Take On CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i Women’s volleyball team (9-5, 6-0 Big West) embarks on its third roadtrip of the season to take on CSU Bakersfield (5-13, 2-4 BWC) and Cal Poly (8-8, 5-1 BWC). Reigning Big West Offensive Player of the Week Riley Wagoner and Freshman of the Week Caylen Alexander helped the Rainbow Wahine to Sweep UC Irvine this past Friday and outlast UC San Diego in a marathon, four-set match.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #8 Date | Time | Opponent at CSU Bakersfield | Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 | 3:00 pm HT

at Cal Poly | Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. HT Location Friday – Jimmie and Marjorie Icardo Center (3,497) – Bakersfield, Calif.

Saturday – Mott Athletics Center (3,032) – San Luis Obispo, Calif. Live Video Stream ESPN+ Radio Friday – ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

Saturday – CBS 1500 – 1500 AM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play) Live Audio Stream Friday: ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App

Saturday: CBSSportsHawaii | Sideline Hawaii App Game Notes Hawaii | CSU Bakersfield | Cal Poly LIvwstats Friday: gorunners.com | Saturday: gopoly.com Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #HawaiiWVB #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

HAWAII VS. CSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS (5-13, 2-4 Big West)Series vs. CSUB: UH leads series, 4-0

Streak: UH has won four.

Head Coach: Giovana Melo (Ninth Season)

Last season in CSUB’s first official year in the Big West, UH swept the ‘Runners in Honolulu, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18. In Bakersfield, the ‘Bows won in four, hard fought sets, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19.

HAWAII VS. CAL POLY MUSTANGS (8-8, 5-1 Big West)Series vs. Cal Poly: UH leads series, 43-8

Streak: UH has won last five.

Head Coach: Caroline Walters (Third Season)

Last season, UH swept Cal Poly at home, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, and UH won in three on the road 25-22, 25-18, 25-20.

The last time Cal Poly defeated Hawai’i was on Oct. 6, 2018 in San Luis Obispo in four, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25.