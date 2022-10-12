Women’s Volleyball Travels To Take On CSU Bakersfield, Cal Poly
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i Women’s volleyball team (9-5, 6-0 Big West) embarks on its third roadtrip of the season to take on CSU Bakersfield (5-13, 2-4 BWC) and Cal Poly (8-8, 5-1 BWC). Reigning Big West Offensive Player of the Week Riley Wagoner and Freshman of the Week Caylen Alexander helped the Rainbow Wahine to Sweep UC Irvine this past Friday and outlast UC San Diego in a marathon, four-set match.
|RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #8
|Date | Time | Opponent
|at CSU Bakersfield | Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 | 3:00 pm HT
at Cal Poly | Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 | 4:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Friday – Jimmie and Marjorie Icardo Center (3,497) – Bakersfield, Calif.
Saturday – Mott Athletics Center (3,032) – San Luis Obispo, Calif.
|Live Video Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|Friday – ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play)
Saturday – CBS 1500 – 1500 AM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play)
|Live Audio Stream
|Friday: ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App
Saturday: CBSSportsHawaii | Sideline Hawaii App
|Game Notes
|Hawaii | CSU Bakersfield | Cal Poly
|LIvwstats
|Friday: gorunners.com | Saturday: gopoly.com
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWVB | #HawaiiWVB #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook
HAWAII VS. CSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS (5-13, 2-4 Big West)Series vs. CSUB: UH leads series, 4-0
Streak: UH has won four.
Head Coach: Giovana Melo (Ninth Season)
- Last season in CSUB’s first official year in the Big West, UH swept the ‘Runners in Honolulu, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18. In Bakersfield, the ‘Bows won in four, hard fought sets, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19.
HAWAII VS. CAL POLY MUSTANGS (8-8, 5-1 Big West)Series vs. Cal Poly: UH leads series, 43-8
Streak: UH has won last five.
Head Coach: Caroline Walters (Third Season)
- Last season, UH swept Cal Poly at home, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, and UH won in three on the road 25-22, 25-18, 25-20.
- The last time Cal Poly defeated Hawai’i was on Oct. 6, 2018 in San Luis Obispo in four, 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25.
HAWAI’I HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW
Overall record: 95-34 (Fifth season)
At Hawaii: Same
Big West: 66-8 (Fifth Season)
UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has a 95-34 record and a 66-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three-time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head Coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.