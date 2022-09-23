Women’s Volleyball Travels to Millersville Tuesday

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State Women’s volleyball team will travel to Millersville, Pa. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as the Bulldogs take on a streaky Millersville team at 7 pm from Pucillo Gymnasium.

When: Tuesday, September 20 | 7:00 p.m

Where: Pucill Gymnasium (Millersville, PA)

Live Stats: BSUBulldogs.com

Video: BSUBulldogs.com

Bowie State Athletics Social Media: @BSU_Sports_Info (Twitter), @bowiestatebulldogs (Instagram)

The Series

Bowie State is 0-4 against Millersville all-time. The Marauders have earned 3-0 sweeps in all of the four contests against the Bulldogs dating back to 2009.

Bowie State

After starting the season with a 2-1 record for the first time in 14 years, Bowie State (2-2) opened up league play, falling in a tight three-set match up with Virginia State Thursday (Sept. 15). Graduate senior Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ) recorded a team-high 11 kills while junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) finished with 16 assists and nine digs.

Although the Bulldogs are 2-2 on the year, BSU has played the last two games without its Offensive leader in Graduate senior Jailyn Ivey (Bowie, MD) who has 23 Kills on the year (3.83 Kills per set) in just six sets played. Grossman continues to lead the setting unit with 54 assists while junior Neysha Washington (Winchester, VA) and Grossman have collected 31 and 30 digs for almost all of the Bulldogs’ 112 total.

Millersville

Millersville welcomes Bowie State with a 7-6 overall record to Pucillo Gym. The Marauders are coming off a 3-1 setback to West Chester during their PSAC opener. Laurel Samko had 12 kills (career-high) in the effort while Emma Ludwig posted 26 assists and Becca Dalstad recorded 16 digs.

Millersville has lost its last five matches and currently owns a 3-2 record at home this season.

Samko is the team’s leading Attacker with 110 Kills and a 2.68 Kills per set average while Ludwig has over 300 assists (336), averaging 8.00 assists per set. Offensively, the Marauders average 11.2 kills per set while allowing 12.0 kills from their opponent.

Defensively, Dalstad has a team-high 203 digs while Rylee Thomas has 31 total blocks (.74 blocks per set).

Up Next

The Bulldogs will continue non-conference action on Thursday, Sept. 22 with a home tilt against Washington Adventist at 6 pm inside AC Jordan Arena.

